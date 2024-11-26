DLNR News Release -As Seabird Fallout Season Continues, Rescuers Should Protect Against Avian Flu, November 26, 2024

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

AS SEABIRD FALLOUT SEASON CONTINUES, RESCUERS SHOULD PROTECT AGAINST AVIAN FLU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 26, 2024

HONOLULU – Avian influenza strain H5N1 was detected in backyard birds on Oʻahu on November 15, 2024. The disease has not been detected in native seabirds. Even though the risk of human transmission is low, rescuers should take extra precautions when handling birds. DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has amended its seabird rescue guidance to minimize transmission risk.

Anyone who finds multiple dead or sick birds of any species should call the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture at 808-483-7106 during business hours, or 808-837-8092 outside of business hours. Anyone who finds a lone downed seabird can follow guidance on the DLNR DOFAW website (https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/seabird-fallout-season/), including contact information for wildlife professionals on each island.

Individuals who decide to transport injured seabirds for follow-up care should wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as gloves, facemasks, eye protection, protective gowns and footwear. They should also practice proper hygiene and sanitize hands, clothes, towels and other items after handling any animal.

Other guidelines for transporting downed seabirds remain in place and potential rescuers should use extreme caution when considering whether or not to approach a seabird. These ground-nesting birds sometimes sit in front of their burrows to exercise their wings. If a bird is near a burrow and does not appear injured, it is likely not in distress and should not be approached.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Seabird Fallout Season: lighting tips and information on how to help injured birds: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/seabird-fallout-season/

HD Video – Bird Fallout Season media clips (September 19, 2024): https://vimeo.com/1011166212?tq=#t=442

(Shot sheet/transcript attached)

HD Video – Bird Fallout Season Social Short (September 19, 2024): https://vimeo.com/1012551913?tq=#t=0

HD Video – Kauaʻi Shearwater Releases SOS Preps (October 22, 2024): https://vimeo.com/1022324454?tq=#t=67

(Shot sheet/transcript attached)

Photographs – Bird Fallout Season media clips (September 19, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/home/Daniel%20Dennison/Bird%20Fallout%20Season-Media%20Clips%2C%20Sept.%2019%2C%202024

Photographs – Kauaʻi Shearwater releases (October 22, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1x6juka41txkh5wn6ptvs/AJP5x-YsDxaPxC6vvAx5FVQ?rlkey=krpghb0yyw2kug93naug2vc2v&st=d9gyuqpc&dl=0

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Communications Office: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]