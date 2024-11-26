Court of Appeal holds oral argument at Southwest High School

The Court of Appeal's goal is to educate students about the judicial branch and its role in our democracy and we were aided by judges from the Superior Court of Imperial County who visited classrooms at all six high schools to explain the cases before the court and the process that brought them to the appellate court.

