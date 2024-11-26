S.D. Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) to Reopen to Traffic in Huron

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

Contact:

Lane Goldsmith, Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

HURON, S.D. – On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, S.D. Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) is scheduled to reopen to traffic from Market Street to 7th Street in Huron. This section of Highway 37 has been closed since April 2024 as part of a two-year reconstruction project. Highway 37 will be fully reopened to traffic until operations continue in the spring of 2025.

Phase two of the reconstruction project from U.S. Highway 14 to Market Street and 7th Street to 9th Street will be completed during the summer of 2025. The prime contractor for the $14.2 million project is BX Civil and Construction of Dell Rapids, SD. The overall completion date for the project is October 2025.

Construction Project Page:Find the latest information at https://dot.sd.gov/huron-hwy37-dakotaave-pcn-06a2.

Construction Text Alert Option:For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text "HURON37" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

