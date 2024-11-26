Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $1 Million to Expand BuildItAZ Apprenticeships to Reach More Arizonans

Funds will continue to strengthen Arizona’s construction talent pipeline with a focus on women

PHOENIX – Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) today announced $1 million in funding for the next phase of the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative (BuildItAZ), which aims to connect Arizonans with the skills they need for construction and trades jobs.

After the Governor launched BuildItAZ in 2023, Arizona saw growth in enrollment of construction and trades apprentices, marking progress toward her administration's goal to double the number of construction and trades registered apprentices by 2026. To continue the efforts, OEO will grant $1 million in federal workforce funds to registered apprenticeship programs to recruit more apprentices, retain apprentices already enrolled, and provide wrap-around services like childcare and transportation. Last week, the Governor participated in a roundtable listening session with construction and building trades apprentices and registered apprenticeship program leaders.

In early 2025, OEO will seek industry partners to launch and support a BuildItAZ outreach and public information campaign to recruit more apprentices, especially women, into good-paying construction careers.

“We are continuing to build a strong construction talent pipeline to meet the demands of our growing state,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Apprenticeships open up economic opportunities for Arizonans, are jobs from day one, pay good wages, and teach people valuable skills that pave the way to family-supporting careers. With this new funding, we are strengthening our investment in Arizona's workforce and economy.”

“This investment in the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative demonstrates our commitment to workforce development and the future of Arizona's construction and trades sector,” said Carlos Contreras, Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity. “The BuildItAZ Initiative has generated significant growth in its first year as registered apprenticeship programs have enrolled more than 1,000 new construction apprentices and we expect to be closer to our goal after the next grant round which opens in December.”

In its first year, the initiative invested approximately $650,000 to assist five organizations in significantly expanding registered apprenticeship training opportunities and boosting program effectiveness. This funding has already directly supported more than 500 apprentices with critical needs such as tools, boots, books, tuition, and program support with training equipment and instructors, with this number growing over coming years

“The grant has improved our ability to provide high-quality electrical training,” said Shawn Hutchinson of Phoenix Electrical JATC Apprenticeship Program, a BuildItAZ grantee. “We've enhanced our curriculum, integrating more hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology. This helps us produce the most qualified and safety-conscious electrical workers in the industry."

“The BuildItAZ grants have elevated our apprenticeship programs by enhancing the skill level of our apprentices and strengthening our workforce,” said Allison Moore, Human Resources Manager at Rummel Construction. “These improvements ensure a more robust program, empowering us to deliver innovative solutions in heavy civil construction.”

The BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative aims to expand opportunities for employers and apprentices in Arizona, with the goal of adding thousands of additional active apprentices by 2026. The initiative was developed through a workgroup of leaders from various sectors, including Industry, Education, Government, Trades, and Non-Profit Community Organizations, all operating under the leadership of the Governor’s Workforce Arizona Council.

The second round of BuildItAZ grants will be funded by federal grant funding through the Office of Economic Opportunity.

For more information about the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative and to apply for grants starting Monday, December 3, visit OEO’s website at oeo.az.gov.

