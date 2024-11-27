Birdfy to Showcase Innovative Smart Bird Feeders at CES 2025

Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo - Bird Feeder with Two Cameras

Revolutionizing Backyard Birdwatching with AI-Powered Solutions

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy, the company that makes birdwatching accessible and easy for everyone, returns to delight nature-lovers at CES 2025. Guided by their slogan “Birds in sight, Love in mind,” Birdfy’s state-of-the-art bird feeders host avian visitors at weatherproof, clean-energy feeders, while capturing the bird buffet experience in real time high-resolution video and photos.

The Birdfy product line includes devices equipped with 2MP and 3MP cameras, providing detailed video captures and real-time bird identification through the Birdfy app on users' phones or tablets.

Exhibiting from Booth #52049 in Venetian Expo Halls A-D at CES 2025, Birdfy will unveil its newest innovation, the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo series, which captures a bird’s complete profile, from head-on to side views, with a premium three-lens setup. The durable, waterproof feeder is solar-powered and constructed from recycled ABS plastic, in keeping with Birdfy’s commitment to environmental and social well-being.

After garnering critical acclaim and extensive levels of media coverage in recognition for the novelty of their products last year at CES, it’s not at all surprising that the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo was selected as a CES Innovation Award 2025 Honoree. Other Birdfy products the company will showcase this year at CES include the Bamboo Feeder Series, Hum Feeder Series, and Birdfy Pole Series, a modular system designed to support multiple feeders for enhanced birdwatching experiences.

The accolades, however, are not limited to journalists and analysts. Consumers have cited such benefits as the opportunity for those with disabilities to enjoy unparalleled access to nature, the capacity for birding enthusiasts to create their own highly personalized photo collections and a unique scenario in which product users develop something of an ongoing “relationship” with individual birds who visit on a regular basis.

Birdfy’s feeders use AI-powered genus identification technology to recognize and catalog various bird species, allowing viewers to learn more about their backyard visitors with a friendly “bird’s here” app notification. The Birdfy series appeals to both seasoned birders and casual bird lovers, offering a delightful way to engage with nature right from home.

Birdfy Fund: Every dollar takes flight.

A true conservator of nature, Birdfy proudly donates $1 from each product sale to the Birdfy Fund, raising more than $200,000 to-date to support bird conservation and local initiatives. Through partnerships with schools, festivals, researchers and organizations, the fund fosters education, habitat restoration, and wildlife-focused community engagement.

Birdfy CES 2025 Note to Media:

Visit Birdfy at CES 2025 in Venetian Halls A-D, Booth #52049. Experience the full Birdfy lineup, including live demonstrations of the Birdfy Dual-Camera Feeder and insights into how Birdfy is elevating backyard birdwatching. Birdfy will also exhibit at three CES-related media showcase events – CES Unveiled, Sunday, January 5 from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay; Pepcom’s Digital Experience, Monday, January 6 from 7:00 until 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace; and Showstoppers at CES, Tuesday, January 7 from 6:00 until 10:00 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay.

About Birdfy:

A global company with a well-established reputation for camera product excellence, Birdfy’s parent company Netvue will showcase its full lineup of smart bird feeders at CES. Under its Birdfy sub-brand, these devices provide effortless backyard birdwatching, detailed capture, and AI bird species ID identification on users' phones or tablets. Each product features a 2MP or 3MP camera and the smart Birdfy app for real-time birdwatching. At CES, Netvue will showcase its new dual-camera feeder alongside its Birdfy Feeder Series, Bamboo Feeder Series, Hum Feeder Series, and Birdfy Pole Series, which holds multiple feeder systems.

For more information, please visit www.birdfy.com or contact press@birdfy.com

