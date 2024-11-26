Visit Taste NY's New Website to Shop Locally for the Holidays

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Taste NY program today announced the launch of the newly revamped ShopTasteNY.com, an online shopping portal that allows for consumers to have New York-produced products delivered right to their door. The new website, which now offers an expanded selection of products with more than 100 food, beverage, and gift items sourced from farms and agri-businesses in every corner of the New York State, makes it even easier for consumers to buy local for their holiday meals and for gift-giving. In celebration of the upcoming kick-off to the holiday shopping season, ShopTasteNY.com is also offering promotions of 30 percent off everything on the site, starting Black Friday, November 29 through Cyber Monday, December 2.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The ShopTasteNY.com site is such a great way to support your local farmer and community businesses. You can find really fun, unique gifts on the site—everything from homemade sauces and jellies to maple syrup—that make perfect additions to your holiday meals or a thoughtful, specialized gift for a loved one. Now, with even more products available on the site and with the holidays fast approaching, there’s no better time to visit ShopTasteNY.com and explore what Taste NY has to offer.”

Through the Shop Taste NY e-commerce site, a diverse selection of foods, beverages, and gifts from each region of New York State—which are also available in the State’s Welcome Centers—are offered online for delivery. The website was first launched in 2020 to support the state’s farmers, producers, and small food and beverage businesses, to increase sales and drive revenues to local communities, and help farmers to connect with new consumers in the marketplace.

The revamped site has made some improvements for an enhanced customer experience. It is now mobile friendly and easier to navigate with a faster response time. Additionally, improvements have been made in support of accessibility. New automated emails will notify customers when an item is back in stock, or when rewards and other incentives are available for returning customers. There is also a new checkout option available for local pick up at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County (CCE Sullivan). Customers will be notified when their order is ready and receive a confirmation email once the order has been picked up.

The site offers a variety of products from across New York, from honey and jams to goat milk soaps, reflecting each region’s offerings. Participating partners and products are featured on a rotating basis to ensure the diversity of the product line and regional representation.

Starting Black Friday, November 29 through Cyber Monday, December 2, customers can get 30 percent off all products. In addition, from December 3 through December 25, shoppers will receive 25 percent off their purchase with the Happy Holidays promotion. Please note, orders should be placed by December 15 to ensure delivery for Christmas. After Christmas, shoppers can still receive 20 percent off with the New Year New Vendors promotion, which runs from December 27 through January 4, 2025.

ShopTasteNY.com is proud to offer shipping across the United States. At this time ShopTasteNY.com will not offer international shipping, but is exploring opportunities to expand outreach in the future.

Shop Taste NY is operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County on behalf of Taste NY and the Department of Agriculture and Markets. A full list of current companies with products available by region can be found at ShopTasteNY.com. For more information or to place an order, visit https://shoptasteny.com/ or email info@shoptasteny.com.

Colleen Monaghan, Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, said, “CCE Sullivan is thrilled to share the relaunch of the Shop Taste NY e-commerce platform, thanks to our incredible partnership with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. This rebuild strengthens our shared commitment to supporting local agriculture and provides a vital boost to New York’s farm and food producers, connecting them to more consumers and markets across the state and beyond. We look forward to further expanding opportunities for these producers and to showcase the diversity and quality of New York’s agricultural products.”

Taste NY Markets

New York’s regional Welcome Centers’ Taste NY Markets and Taste NY stores around the state also offer a wide range of foods and beverages, from charcuterie meats and cheeses to wine and cider, that can be used to create fresh, delicious holiday meals. They also offer specialty gift items as well as pre-made and customized gift baskets for everyone on the holiday shopping list.

In addition, Taste NY gift stores and product displays can be found in travel and tourism hubs across the State, such as service areas along the New York State Thruway, airports, and train stations. For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website.

About Taste NY

The Taste NY initiative, created in 2013, highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as at The Great New York State Fair and the International Restaurant and Food Service Show. Over the last decade plus, Taste NY has supported nearly 2,000 food and beverage producers participating in the program through retail outlets, events, and sponsorships. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products. For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website. Connect with Taste NY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.