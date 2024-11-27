Warriors Heart reveals 10 Holiday Support Tips for Loved Ones of Military, Veterans and First Responders Struggling

Warriors Heart President/Founder and US Army Veteran Tom Spooner shares 10 Holiday Support Tips for loved ones of warriors (veterans, military, and first responders) in the U.S. who may be struggling with addiction, PTSD, depression or co-occurring issues. Warriors Heart’s 24-hour hotline receives many calls from loved ones of warriors (military, veterans and first responders) struggling with addiction and PTSD seeking advice, especially during the holiday season. With increased pressure to drink or use over the holidays, Warriors Heart’s licensed clinicians and team encourage loved ones and warriors to work together on a sober life plan that includes setting boundaries. As part of the Warriors Heart residential treatment and training program, couples and family members can participate in therapy, and be part of the client’s aftercare program. Warriors Heart’s 42-day on-site treatment program includes evidence-based treatment (individual and group therapy) and electives, including K-9 therapy, equine, hiking, fishing, metal shop, wood shop, gym, swimming, jiu jitsu, art therapy and more.

Loved ones of military, veterans and first responders can use Warriors Heart’s 10 Holiday Support Tips to help warriors struggling with addiction and PTSD.

Many addicts don’t realize that the best gift that they can give their family is to get sober.” — Tom Spooner, Warriors Heart Founder and US Army Veteran/ Master Sergeant

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help loved ones support the 25+ million warriors (veterans, military, and first responders) in the United States who may be struggling with addiction , PTSD, depression and co-occurring issues, Warriors Heart announces 10 holiday support tips. Warriors Heart’s 42-day on-site treatment program exclusively heals warriors, and their 24-hour hotline receives many calls from loved ones seeking advice, especially this time of year.During the holidays, family gatherings and relationships can be even more strained. With increased pressure to drink or use over Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and more holidays, Warriors Heart’s licensed clinicians and team encourage loved ones and warriors to work together on a sober life plan that includes setting boundaries.If someone is struggling with alcohol abuse or using, loved ones will often hear promises that they will get help “after the holidays”. After getting sober to save his marriage while serving in the U.S. Army, Warriors Heart President/Co-Founder and Master Sergeant Tom Spooner explains, “Many addicts don’t realize that the best gift that they can give their family is to get sober.”Holidays can be especially challenging for families with active-duty military and first responders, who are dedicated to serving others. These warriors often work long shifts, and can feel alone, even when living with family. These jobs often have high-intensity environments on the frontline to keep others safe and for the greater good.The heightened anxiety on warriors over the holiday season can lead to excessive drinking, suicidal thoughts, and increased conflict at home. It can be especially challenging if someone is having a hard time coping with trauma or other events.These sobriety support reminders can help both loved ones (parents, spouses, children, nieces, nephews and grandparents) and warriors, who can all be impacted.10 Holiday Support Tips for Loved Ones of Warriors struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues:1. Look for signs that a loved one is struggling (withdraws from social activities, drinks more, gets irritated around family).2. Rehearse what you might say if a loved one is ready to talk or crosses a boundary. (Ask “How are you feeling?” or “What do you need?”).3. Set boundaries, and stick to them. Start with small boundaries that you can keep.4. Remove all alcohol and illicit drugs from your home. Make the home a sanctuary.5. Plan ahead with sober activities for the entire family (hiking, movies, art).6. Find ways your family can serve others by volunteering.7. Practice self-care activities for you and your warrior (massage, nails, gym).8. Recognize that addiction is a disease, and don’t try to shame loved ones.9. Seek support from professionals if it becomes overwhelming or not safe.10. After exhausting other options, give a loved one an ultimatum from the heart, and mean it.Former Law Enforcement Officer and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Lisa Lannon gave her husband, Warriors Heart CEO/Founder Josh Lannon, an ultimatum the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend to go to treatment or else their marriage was over. Josh knew Lisa meant it, and went to treatment the next day. Lisa explains, “His substance abuse went on for years, and I was ready for it to change. It was 3 months after 9/11 happened and our nation was different, our training was different, I was ready for my marriage to be different. I was ready to hold the boundary of divorce or treatment. Thankfully, he chose sobriety”.Addiction affects the whole family, not just the alcoholic/addict. The addict typically wants the help, but doesn’t always know how to get it and may be ashamed to ask for it.As part of the Warriors Heart residential treatment and training program, couples and family members can also participate in therapy, and be part of the client’s aftercare program to support their loved ones’ long-term sobriety plan.Loved ones do not need to feel stressed or alone with their warriors over the holiday. Take proactive steps, set boundaries, and reach out to professionals for help if needed.ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

Warriors Heart Documentary Trailer – featuring Founder and US Army Veteran Tom Spooner

