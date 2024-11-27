K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Share Thanksgiving Gratitude and Community Tips

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Nathan Kadisha Michael Kadisha

Celebrating a Safe and Joyful Holiday for Tenants

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates in Los Angeles are taking a moment to express their gratitude and share helpful tips to ensure tenants enjoy a safe and stress-free Thanksgiving. With a focus on community care and thoughtful preparation, the property management teams along with the Kadisha family are offering practical suggestions to make the holiday both enjoyable and responsible.“We’re incredibly grateful for our tenants who make our communities such special places to live,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “This season, we want to encourage everyone to take a moment to appreciate what we have, while also keeping safety and respect at the forefront as we gather with family and friends.”“Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with loved ones and reflect on the many things we’re thankful for. But it’s also important to create a safe and considerate environment for all,” Michael Kadisha continued.K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties have shared some thoughtful tips for tenants this holiday season. From staying safe in the kitchen to respecting neighbors, these small efforts can ensure everyone enjoys a stress-free holiday including: Safety First. Kitchen safety should always be a top priority, especially with all the extra cooking this holiday. Be sure to stay attentive while cooking and never leave the stove or oven unattended, as most Thanksgiving fires are caused by inattention. It’s also a good idea to check your smoke alarms in advance to ensure they are working properly, keeping you and your home safe during the festivities. Guest Etiquette. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner or any gatherings, be mindful of your neighbors. A polite heads-up about your plans can go a long way in fostering goodwill. Keep noise levels reasonable, especially during late hours, to avoid disturbing those around you. If your guests are driving, remind them of any parking rules at the property to prevent potential issues. Recycle. Thanksgiving often brings extra waste, so it’s important to dispose of it responsibly. Never pour grease down the drain, as it can clog pipes, instead, let it cool and throw it away in a container. Try to recycle by separating items like cardboard, cans, and glass from general trash, which helps maintain an eco-friendly property. To avoid overflowing bins or attracting pests, take out your trash promptly after your celebrations. Save Energy. With guests in your home and the oven running, your apartment may feel warmer than usual. To save energy and avoid overheating your space, consider turning down your thermostat during those peak cooking hours.“We understand that the holidays can be busy, so taking a few extra steps to prepare can make all the difference,” said Nathan Kadisha, also a Principal at K3 Holdings. “We are deeply thankful for the trust and partnership of our tenants, and we want to help make their Thanksgiving experience as warm and comfortable as possible.”“Thanksgiving is about gratitude, and as we reflect on the many ways our communities have grown this year, we want to acknowledge the incredible residents who help make our properties feel like home,” Nathan Kadisha added. “We’re proud to be part of these communities and look forward to a Thanksgiving and holiday season of connection and care.”K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

