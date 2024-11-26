DBEDT E-newsletter – November 2024

Aloha kākou, As Thanksgiving approaches, we’re grateful for the partnerships and community support that continue to strengthen Hawai‘i’s economy. In this month’s newsletter, we’re proud to share highlights of DBEDT’s ongoing work. We welcome new leadership for the Small Business Regulatory Review Board, whose members are dedicated to assisting local businesses with regulatory challenges, as well as a new Executive Director for the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation. Native Hawaiian filmmaker Erin Lau made a significant impact with her network television directorial debut, showcasing our creative talent and economic potential. We also engaged with local farmers and entrepreneurs at the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau Convention, emphasizing our commitment to agriculture and food innovation. Our Hawaiʻi-Japan Business Roundtable and Exporting Products to Japan Seminar opened doors for future partnerships, and new funding secured by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office will advance clean energy projects statewide. Together, these efforts reflect our vision for a resilient and innovative Hawai‘i. Mahalo for your support, and Happy Thanksgiving to you and your ‘ohana! Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Preserving Agricultural Lands and Advancing Hawai‘i’s Food Security Strategic Land Preservation and Use

ADC's continued acquisition of agricultural land is a cornerstone of this strategy. By securing these lands and designating them for agricultural use, Hawai'i is safeguarding its natural resources for perpetual farming activities. ADC ensures these lands are not only preserved but also optimized for productivity through investments in infrastructure such as irrigation systems, storage facilities, and food hubs. These enhancements provide a foundation for efficient and sustainable farming practices, benefiting small and large-scale producers alike. Creating New Markets for Farmers

A pivotal element of DBEDT and ADC’s collaboration is the development of new markets for Hawai‘i’s farmers. One example is the focus on value-added products – transforming raw agricultural goods into higher-value items. From locally produced snacks to nutraceuticals, these initiatives expand economic opportunities for farmers while diversifying Hawai‘i’s export portfolio. The partnership with the Department of Education (DOE) is another innovative approach. DOE’s Regional Kitchens (Child Nutrition Facilities) are game-changing for local agriculture. These facilities streamline the Farm-to-School program, allowing schools to purchase directly from local farmers. By incorporating fresh, Hawai‘i-grown ingredients into scratch-made meals, these programs support student nutrition and create a stable market for smaller producers. Advancing Food Security and Resiliency

Investments in agricultural infrastructure and facilities are pivotal for Hawai‘i’s goal of food security and resiliency. By strengthening the capacity of local farms and enabling access to state-of-the-art equipment, ADC is ensuring that farmers can scale up production to meet local demand while preparing for export opportunities. These efforts also align with broader state objectives, such as doubling local food production by 2030, as outlined in the state’s strategic plan. A Call to Action

DBEDT and ADC’s combined efforts demonstrate that preserving agricultural land is not just about conservation — it’s about building a resilient and thriving agricultural sector. Every investment in land acquisition, infrastructure, and market development brings Hawai‘i closer to its vision of food independence. Achieving these goals requires the continued support and collaboration of policymakers, businesses, and the community. Together, we can ensure Hawai‘i’s agricultural legacy endures. Let’s work together to cultivate a sustainable and secure future for Hawai‘i. Small Business Regulatory Review Board Announces New Officers SBRRB Board Officers: Jonathan Shick, Chair; Mary Albitz, Vice Chair;

and Sanford Morioka, 2nd Vice Chair The Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) has announced its officers for fiscal year 2024-2025: Chair: Jonathan Shick (O‘ahu), of Pono Consulting Group LLC, a five-year board member and former second vice chair.

Vice Chair: Mary Albitz (Maui), owner of Island Art Party in Kīhei, a member since 2018 and former chair.

Second Vice Chair: Sanford Morioka (O‘ahu), president of Edward Enterprises, Inc., and a member since 2022. Other board members include Robert Cundiff (O‘ahu), Mark Ritchie (DBEDT Ex Officio), Garth Yamanaka (Hawai‘i), James (Kimo) Lee (Hawai‘i), and Tessa Gomes (O‘ahu), along with recent appointees Nikki Ige (Kauaʻi) and Jennifer Salisbury (Maui). Mahalo to the board for their dedication to improving Hawai‘i’s small business environment and for overseeing state and county regulations that impact small businesses, especially given the complexities of working with multiple levels of government. HTDC Welcomes New Executive Director and CEO The Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) announced the appointment of Damon Matteo as its new executive director and CEO. Matteo brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic development, innovation and intellectual property management to HTDC. “It is truly a pleasure and a privilege to join such a talented team at HTDC,” said Matteo. “I’m excited to begin working together with all of you toward our shared mission of serving Hawaiʻi by helping expand, enhance and empower our innovation community. It’s going to be an exciting journey and we’ll be innovating ourselves along the way to realize all the amazing potential of Hawaiʻi and our people.” As executive director and CEO, Matteo will oversee HTDC’s initiatives in technology and development, support for Hawai‘i-based startups and fostering collaboration among industry, academia and government.

Native Hawaiian Filmmaker Erin Lau Directs Rescue: HI-Surf Episode Courtesy Erin Lau Native Hawaiian filmmaker Erin Lau directed an episode of the drama series Rescue: HI-Surf, which aired on FOX on November 4, 2024. The series, co-produced by John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and FOX Entertainment, followed the lives of lifeguards on O‘ahu's North Shore. Lau’s directorial debut in network television showcased her storytelling skills, previously seen in award-winning short films and collaborations with organizations like the Sundance Institute and Tribeca Studios. The production contributed significantly to Hawaiʻi’s economy, with local hires earning over $31 million in total wages and providing workforce training to local interns. DBEDT Supports Local Farmers at Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Convention The DBEDT team—including the Business Development and Support Division (BDSD), Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB), and the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC)—participated in the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau’s annual two-day convention, engaging with farmers and local entrepreneurs on ways to support their business success. Discussions included accessing resources like the Made in Hawaiʻi program and exploring export opportunities through the Hawaiʻi State Trade Expansion Program (HiSTEP), all aimed at driving economic growth across our islands. The University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center also unveiled “The FoodBowl,” an upcoming facility set to boost food innovation and value-added product development in Hawai‘i. Empowering Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i Businesses The Hawai‘i Pacific Export Council (HPEC), in partnership with DBEDT and other Maui business support organizations, hosted the Maui Business Resilience Summit at UH Maui College. Entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses from Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i came together to explore strategies for sustainable growth and economic recovery, focusing on e-commerce opportunities, exporting to international markets, and connecting with government and private sector experts to access support. Participants can look forward to continued mentoring and follow-up sessions. DBEDT Continues to Create Opportunities with Japan Hawai‘i Japan Roundtable Mahalo to everyone who participated in our Hawai‘i-Japan Business Roundtable in Tokyo. Hosted by DBEDT, this impactful session united leaders from Hawaiʻi and Japan to explore ways to support Japanese businesses in establishing and expanding in the islands. With representation from both government and industry, we discussed Hawai‘i’s unique strengths and identified collaboration opportunities, such as policy support and private sector partnerships. Engaging in open dialogue, we emphasized how Hawai‘i and Japan can create lasting synergies to address economic and social challenges, setting the stage for shared long-term success. This Roundtable was part of the U.S.-Japan Council’s Annual Conference, which will take place in Hawai‘i in 2025 and is expected to draw 800 attendees. Look forward to more Hawai‘i-focused discussions leading up to and during the conference.

Exporting Hawai‘i-Made Products to Japan Seminar

DBEDT, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and Hawai‘i Tourism Japan (HTJ) hosted a seminar to share key steps to promoting and selling in Japan. The participants learned from key experts from Inflorescence, Razy Works, Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Takashimaya Group, DBEDT and HTJ on how to export Made in Hawai‘i products to Japanese consumers. HSEO Awarded $4.5 Million Grant for Diesel Emissions Reduction The Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) has secured $4.5 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act National Grants Program. This funding strengthens the Diesel Replacement Rebate (DRR) program, developed by HSEO in partnership with the Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch. The DRR program has provided approximately $1 million in annual rebates, enabling key projects such as Roberts Hawai‘i’s introduction of the nation’s first zero-emission coaches in tour and charter services. This new $4.5 million funding will double the rebates available over the next few years, helping Hawai‘i replace aging diesel-powered equipment with electric or hydrogen alternatives.

Manufacturing Assistance Program Grant Applications Deadline – Dec. 1, 2024

The Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) is accepting applications for the Manufacturing Assistance Program (MAP) Grants. These grants provide funding to Hawai‘i-based manufacturers to help them grow and expand. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 1, 2024. For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.htdc.org/funding/map-grants/ HSBIR Grant Applications Deadline – Dec. 6, 2024

HTDC is now accepting applications for the Hawai‘i Small Business Innovation Research (HSBIR) Grants, providing matching grants to help companies further develop new products to solve critical issues. Applications are due by Dec. 6, 2024, at 11:59 PM. For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.htdc.org/funding/hsbir-grants/ Accelerator & Small Business Training Program Funding Deadline – Dec. 12, 2024

HTDC is seeking proposals for Accelerator and Small Business Training programs that support the growth of early-stage companies in Hawai‘i. In addition, proposals of value will align with HTDC priorities and programs and help develop companies that are solving problems in our community using innovative, advanced manufacturing, and technology-based solutions. Applications are due by Dec. 12, 2024, at 1:00 PM. For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.htdc.org/funding/accelerator-sbt/ HTDC Holiday Tech Job Fair – Dec. 21, 2024

Hosted by HTDC, the Holiday Tech Job Fair is scheduled for December 21, 2024 at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The job fair aims to attract Hawai‘i’s finest minds returning home for the festive season, with a focus on technology, engineering, and defense. We are seeking support from employers to take advantage of this job fair to recruit for open positions. The employer exhibitor registration deadline has been extended to November 30. For more information on sponsorships and the event, visit: https://www.htdc.org/jobfair2024/ Workforce Development Survey Deadline – Dec. 21, 2024

HTDC is seeking input from business leaders in Hawai‘i! We’re conducting a crucial study to assess the demand and supply of engineers across Hawai‘i over the next 1, 5, and 10 years. This study aims to gather valuable data on engineering workforce needs, categorized by island and discipline, as well as salary insights. Participation is essential in shaping the future of our state’s engineering landscape. The deadline for survey participation is Dec. 21, 2024. To take the survey and contribute to Hawai‘i’s economic development, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QF2HCJK For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

