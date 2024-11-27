Indra Energy Plants Trees In Honor of Customers to Support Reforestation Projects

Indra Energy, a leader in renewable energy solutions, has partnered with the non-profit One Tree Planted to support global reforestation efforts.

Our customers can now support reforestation projects focused on places like the Appalachian Trail, the Rockies, National Forests, and areas affected by wildfires.” — Jeff Rodgers, EVP of Marketing, Operations, and Customer Care

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce a new project supporting One Tree Planted , a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to global reforestation.By featuring and supporting One Tree Planted’s important work as part of our customer journey, we’re empowering our customers to make a positive impact on the planet by planting trees. Indra Energy customers will have the opportunity to support reforestation projects around the country, supporting a healthier planet and a more sustainable future."We are thrilled to support One Tree Planted," said Jeff Rodgers, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Operations, and Customer Care at Indra Energy. "Through this work, we can make a significant impact on our planet. Our customers can now support reforestation projects focused on places like the Appalachian Trail, the Rockies, National Forests, and areas affected by wildfires. Together, we can restore our forests and create a greener tomorrow."One Tree Planted is dedicated to making it easy for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment. By supporting One Tree Planted, and planting trees on behalf of our customers, we're empowering our customers to contribute to a greener planet, one tree at a time.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is a leading, independent supplier of 100% renewable electricity and 100% carbon offset natural gas to both residential and commercial customers in the Northeast and Midwest. Indra Energy is committed to a sustainable future. We're dedicated to providing exceptional service while minimizing our environmental impact. For more information, visit indraenergy.com or call 888-504-6372.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.