Ampcus Wins Corporation of the Year at CRMSDC’s 39th Annual Leaders & Legends Awards Ceremony

(l) CRMSDC Board Chair Kimberly Marcus, VP Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Monumental Sports & Entertainment celebrates with CRMSDC Vice Chair Ann Ramakumaran, President & CEO of Ampcus at the Leaders & Legends reception.

Ampcus Inc., a global business, technology consulting, and staffing services firm, is the first-ever certified MBE supplier to earn this prestigious award.

Ampcus has an exemplary record of service, mentorship, and innovation. Their operations surpass most major corporations, and Ann is a tenacious champion for diversity.” — CRMSDC President & CEO Sharon R. Pinder

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus Inc. , a woman-owned, minority-owned global business, technology consulting and staffing firm, was honored recently at the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council’s 39th Annual Leaders & Legends Ceremony as Corporation of the Year. It marked the first time in the council's 52-year history that a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) supplier was selected as a recipient of this award.“It’s a privilege to attend this event every year and celebrate the incredible people living their American dream,” said Ampcus CEO and Founder Ann Ramakumaran. “Our excitement and joy at being selected as Corporation of the Year is shared with the clients who empower our work, and we dedicate this award to all our employees, strategic partners, and Brothers and Sisters from the business community. Together we can win, and together we can grow, thrive, and succeed in the marketplace.”The annual Leaders & Legends Ceremony celebrates the Top 100 MBEs in the capital region, and the Corporation of the Year award recognizes companies that have contributed to the growth and development of minority-owned businesses and the diverse business community. Award winners demonstrate their commitment to MBEs by developing opportunities that exceed program expectations. In 2024, Ampcus shared Corporation of the Year with Mass Mutual, Sodexo, and SAIC.“Winners are genuine catalysts for change,” said CRMSDC President & CEO Sharon R. Pinder. “Ann and the Ampcus team specifically have an exemplary record of service, mentorship, and innovation. Their operations surpass most major corporations, and Ann is an esteemed global leader and tenacious champion for diversity. I’m thrilled to be able to call her an inspiration and a friend, not only to me and our team at CRMSDC, but to the entire CRMSDC membership across the region.”There are over 700 certified MBEs in the region, collectively generating over $7 billion in revenue annually.To learn more about Ampcus and its commitment to Supplier Diversity, visit www.ampcus.com. About AMPCUSAmpcus is a global provider of Business & IT Consulting and Staff Augmentation services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Infrastructure Modernization, Cybersecurity (Audit and Risk Management) and Forensic Accounting. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and as a group has over 2500 employees across the globe, with 18 US offices, 11 global delivery centers, and two innovation labs. Ampcus is certified SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.About CRMSDC and NMSDCEstablished in 1972, the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) is one of the 23 affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). As part of its mission, advocacy, resource support, and certification, CRMSDC also operates the U.S. Department of Commerce Virginia Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center and the Capital Readiness Program.Founded in 1972, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.