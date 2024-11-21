Global IT and Technology Consulting Firm Ampcus Announces Partnership with Monumental Sports and Capital One Arena

Ampcus is a leading diverse supplier for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and non-profits, with a history of supporting capital area businesses.

We are thrilled to celebrate our city's vibrant and diverse sports culture and show that we can all do well by doing good.” — Ampcus CEO and founder Ann Ramakumaran

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus Inc. , a woman-owned, minority-owned global IT, business, technology consulting and staffing firm, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment . This collaboration builds on Ampcus' recent 20th Anniversary celebration and commitment to supporting small and diverse businesses across industries and includes branding and integration opportunities with the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals, WNBA's Washington Mystics, Capital One Arena, and Entertainment & Sports Arena."As one of the area’s leading employers, we believe in contributing to the prosperity of the regions where we live, serve and operate," said Ampcus CEO and founder Ann Ramakumaran. "We are thrilled to celebrate our city's vibrant and diverse sports culture and show that we can all do well by doing good.""Ampcus has established itself as a true industry leader, and their dedication to excellence and innovation is fully aligned with our mission at Monumental Sports & Entertainment,” said Global Chief Partnerships Officer Patrick Duffy. “We look forward to a tremendous partnership together."Fans will see Ampcus highlighted across the out-of-home digital displays at Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro station at the corner of F Street and 7th Street NW. Viewers at home will see the Ampcus logo and messaging on digitally enhanced dasherboards during Capitals games and on the courtside signage during Wizards and Mystics games. Mystics fans will also see displays on the upper bowl ribbon at Entertainment & Sports Arena.“For 20 years, Ampcus has been part of the Greater Washington business community,” said Salil Sankaran, president of Ampcus. “As a technology company with a culture rooted in diversity, we’re proud to sponsor the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, supporting our city’s incredible athletes and the Capital One Arena fan experience.”"Partnering with Ampcus brings valuable expertise that will enhance our operations and fan engagement across all our teams and venues," said Kimberly Marcus, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "We are excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on our community and the experiences we deliver to our fans."The partnership launched on November 1 on the out-of-home digital displays at Capital One Arena. The first digitally enhanced dasherboard activation will be during the November 21 Capitals game against the Colorado Avalanche.For more information about Ampcus, visit www.ampcus.com. ABOUT AMPCUSAmpcus is a global provider of Business & IT Consulting and Staff Augmentation services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Infrastructure Modernization, Cybersecurity (Audit and Risk Management) and Forensic Accounting. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has over 2500 employees across 18 US offices, 11 global delivery centers and two innovation labs. Ampcus is certified SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.About Monumental Sports & EntertainmentMonumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America’s leading sports and entertainment families. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.