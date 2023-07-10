Ampcus Cyber Introduces New Cybersecurity Compliance and Assurance Services to Address Market Demand
Ampcus Cyber Introduces New Cybersecurity Compliance and Assurance Services to Address Market Demand
n a world where cyber threats and breaches are growing increasingly complex, organizations must move beyond mere compliance and prioritize true security”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampcus Cyber, a leading provider of cybersecurity services, announces its expanded business model that delivers a comprehensive range of services to businesses seeking robust security measures. The company's offerings include new audit,compliance, assessment, and certification services; privacy and compliance services; and advanced cybersecurity testing solutions.
— Deep Chanda
Ampcus Cyber's audit, compliance, and certification services now cover a wider range of standards and regulations, including PCI DSS, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, ISO 27001, IEC 27001, ISO 27701, IEC 27701, SWIFT, SOC/SSEA Assessment, and facilitated PCI DSS SAQ. With credentials and industry expertise across these areas, Ampcus Cyber assists businesses in assessing compliance with industry-specific requirements, enhancing security measures, and maintaining regulatory standards.
The latest privacy and compliance services provided by Ampcus Cyber address data protection regulations, including HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, BDSG, PIPEDA, POPIA, IRDAI, and Central Bank audits. Ampcus Cyber's team of experts guide businesses in identifying compliance gaps, implementing effective strategies to protect sensitive data, and navigating the complex privacy regulation landscape.
“Ampcus Cyber as a Cybersecurty services company continues to build and offer innovative solutions to the cybersecurity space and with this enhanced capability and capacity, we are thoroughly equipped to protect and defend our customers effectively.” Say Salil Sankaran, Ampcus Cyber Inc’s President.
Ampcus Cyber offers a comprehensive range of cybersecurity testing solutions that help businesses identify and remediate potential vulnerabilities. These solutions include Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, AVS Scans, Red Team Assessments, VCISO (Virtual Chief Information Security Officer) Services, Secure Code Reviews, Data Discovery Scans, IoT and Blockchain Security Assessment, and Cloud and Network Security Architecture Assessment.
Ampcus Cyber also provides training programs in Certified Payment Security Compliance Manager and Certified Data Privacy Manager. These certifications equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage payment security compliance and data privacy in today’s complex environment.
"In a world where cyber threats and breaches are growing increasingly complex, organizations must move beyond mere compliance and prioritize true security ̶ where the organization and its customers feel confident and assured of their protection,” says Deep Chanda, Chief Business Officer at Ampcus Cyber. “With this vision in mind, I have set out on an ambitious mission to position Ampcus Cyber as one of the leading global cybersecurity firms.”
Chanda added, “Our audit and compliance delivery model incorporates automation, allowing our customers to offload a significant portion of the day-to-day efforts involved in managing security. We are committed to continuously upgrading our knowledge and enhancing our skills to provide a secure, trusted environment for our valued customers. Our aim is to go above and beyond, ensuring that their safety and peace of mind remain at the forefront of everything we do."
For more information about Ampcus Cyber, please visit https://www.ampcuscyber.com/.
Media Contact:
Ampcus Cyber Inc
703-310-6237
info@ampcuscyber.com
Ramana Challa
Ampcus Inc
7036377299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube