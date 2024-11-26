Governor’s Export Achievement Awards spotlight Wisconsin’s global strength

A keen strategic focus on succeeding in international markets won three Wisconsin companies and a University of Wisconsin campus the 2024 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards. This year’s awards went to Imbed Biosciences, Inpro Corporation, RBP Chemical Technology, and UW-Milwaukee.

“Through their innovative strategies and dedication to global markets, they are showcasing the expertise, resilience, and quality that Wisconsin offers the world,” said Sam Rikkers, WEDC’s deputy secretary and chief operating officer.

Wisconsin, which logged $28 billion in exports in 2023 and $14.2 billion in the first half of this year, has a strong presence in the global marketplace; the awards recognize entities demonstrating significant growth or innovation in exporting.

Here’s a look at the 2024 winners.

Imbed Biosciences

Imbed Biosciences, a Madison-based leader in advanced wound care devices, has established a strong foothold in Colombia, which accepts U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared devices.

The company generated about $2.5 million in sales from Colombia in fiscal year 2023 and projects sales of more than $3 million for FY24. The company, which is exploring new markets globally, expects to log export sales amounting to 32% of its total sales this year.

“With WEDC’s support, we’ve been able to expand into new international markets and make a meaningful impact in health care globally,” said Ankit Agrawal, Imbed’s founder and chief scientific officer.

In 2024, the company expects to devote nearly half of its 47-person workforce to international sales and plans to export to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Panama, contingent on pending regulatory approvals. It also stresses cultural sensitivity and has donated its product, Microlyte Matrix, for wound care in Gaza, Ukraine, and Afghanistan.

Inpro Corp.

With its headquarters in Muskego and a workforce of 712, Inpro manufactures architectural components for commercial buildings in several sectors and has been an exporter since the 1990s.

Although international sales dipped for a variety of reasons from 2013 to 2020, Inpro revamped its international team, adding expertise and talent here and abroad, and prioritized sales in Canada and Europe. The company has grown its Canadian business by 250% since 2021, and is seeing strong sales growth in the Middle East as well.

Overall, the company is on track to increase its international sales by 40% over 2021 levels and to exceed 60 nations where it exports its products. Inpro works with a global network of more than 50 distributors.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to bringing innovative products to global markets while strategically navigating international growth,” said Ramsey Bader, general manager(international) for Inpro. “Our success is also driven empowering our international teams with new talent and expertise.”

RBP Chemical Technology

Milwaukee-based RBP Chemical Technology, which produces high-quality surface chemistry products, has concentrated its sales strategy to diversify and grow globally. The company has eight of its 43 full-time employees involved in some aspect of its international business. That strategic focus has resulted in export sales as a percentage of total sales rising 23% from 2020-23. The company used WEDC’s ExporTech™ Program to help expand export sales and broaden its influence internationally.

RBP partnered with a German manufacturer and distributor to cross-sell products, and in 2024, the company also established a distributorship in Taiwan. Additionally, RBP has aided in export education efforts, internally and in the larger business community.

RPB President Ernie Litynski credited the dedication of his team and the support of WEDC for strengthening the company’s global market presence.

“Through strategic investments in our employees, facilities, and international capabilities, we are proud to showcase Wisconsin’s manufacturing excellence on the global stage,” he said.

UW-Milwaukee:

UW-Milwaukee experienced a 65% increase in international student enrollment between 2021 and 2023, with these students originating from 81 countries and now making up more than one-quarter of its graduate student body.

That growth is strategically driven. For example, UW-Milwaukee was also the first state university to hire a regional manager to recruit students in-country in India—a decision that has led to a 321% increase in students from India since 2021.

“With WEDC’s support, we continue to strengthen Wisconsin’s higher education system, enhancing its value as a global export,” said Jennifer Gruenwald, the university’s director of international students and scholar services.

UW-Milwaukee was also the first UW campus to contract with recruitment agents and consultants. The school has 53 contracts, with nearly 60 countries represented.

“Our commitment to fostering global partnerships not only drives innovation and research but also helps position Wisconsin as a premier destination for international students,” Gruenwald added.