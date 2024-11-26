Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting takes place Dec. 3

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little invite all Idahoans to celebrate the holiday season at the Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday, December 3.

The free celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. and includes entertainment and remarks from the Governor and First Lady before the official tree lighting at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Holiday music will begin playing at the Capitol at 5:30 p.m. as guests arrive and enjoy complimentary cookies, hot cocoa, and coffee while supplies last.

Santa Claus and his elf will provide candy canes and bookmarks to attendees and be available for photos.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with the Governor, First Lady, and Idaho’s constitutional officers, and music by the Andrus Ambassadors Honor Choir from Meridian’s Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School and students from Meridian’s Idaho Fine Arts Academy’s vocal major program.

Guests are invited into the Capitol after the Christmas tree lighting until the festivities end at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the Governor’s Ceremonial Office and the Capitol Gift Shop, where Idaho’s 2024 State Christmas ornament and other items crafted by Idaho artists will be available.

This event is only possible thanks to our sponsors: Walmart, Cumulus Media, and Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters

Additionally, we would like to thank the Idaho Department of Administration, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Transportation Department, Apex Crane, Production Services International Inc., Ada County Highway District, and the Boise Police Department for their assistance in making the celebration possible.