Berlin Barracks/ Multiple crashes 24A3007633
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3007633
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 / 07:39am
STREET: Interstate 89 northbound exit 8
TOWN: Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: exit 8 off ramp
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet and icy
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/26/2024 at approximately 07:39 Vermont State Police, Berlin Fire Department, Montpelier Fire Department, Montpelier EMS and Department of AOT responded to a report of a multiple car crashes on Interstate 89 near exit 8 in the town of Montpelier. The cause for the crashes was road conditions, black ice caused by freezing rain. The interstate was shut down for approximately 2 hours while AOT and tow trucks worked to clear up the crashed vehicles. A total of six vehicles including a tractor trailer were involved in the crashes. No one was injured as a result of the crashes. The interstate was opened back up and cleared at approximately 10:30 hours.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.