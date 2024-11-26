Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Multiple crashes 24A3007633

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A3007633                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: VSP Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024 / 07:39am

STREET: Interstate 89 northbound exit 8

TOWN: Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: exit 8 off ramp

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet and icy

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/26/2024 at approximately 07:39 Vermont State Police, Berlin Fire Department, Montpelier Fire Department, Montpelier EMS and Department of AOT responded to a report of a multiple car crashes on Interstate 89 near exit 8 in the town of Montpelier. The cause for the crashes was road conditions, black ice caused by freezing rain. The interstate was shut down for approximately 2 hours while AOT and tow trucks worked to clear up the crashed vehicles.  A total of six vehicles including a tractor trailer were involved in the crashes. No one was injured as a result of the crashes. The interstate was opened back up and cleared at approximately 10:30 hours.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

 

