Alabama State Canvassing Board Certifies 2024 General Election Results

The 2024 General Election results have been certified by the Alabama State Canvassing Board. The canvassing board consists of Governor Kay Ivey, Secretary of State Wes Allen, and Attorney General Steve Marshall.

“On November 5, Alabamians cast 2,265,090 ballots for president in a fair, secure, and transparent election,” Secretary Allen said. “This election was administered with election integrity as the top priority, and I am proud to officially certify the results today.”

The certified election results for the 2024 General Election are available here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/election-2024/State%20Certification%20of%202024%20General%20Election.pdf.

Secretary Allen thanks Alabama’s local election officials for their hard work fulfilling their vital role in administering the November 5 General Election.

“As a former probate judge, I know firsthand the hard work that goes into administering fair, secure, and transparent elections,” Secretary Allen explained. “It takes a team of dedicated individuals, including our probate judges, sheriffs, circuit clerks, boards of registrars, and poll workers, to make elections possible in this state. I cannot thank them enough for their steadfast service to our state in the election process.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

