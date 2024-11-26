InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Headwear that Elevates Glasses Off the Face While Maintaining Optimal Vision

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lainie K. of Plano, TX is the creator of the Glasses Caddy, a baseball cap with specialized clips that support a pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses. The clips secure the glasses over the eyes without applying pressure to the ears, nose, and temples. The headset is comprised of a baseball cap featuring length adjustable clips positioned on the sides and front area of the headgear.The clips are designed to support the eyeglasses in a suspended position over the wearer’s eyes while preventing contact with the ears, nose, or face. The headgear can be exceptionally useful for those with skin conditions that cause discomfort when pressure is applied to the skin. Users can wear their glasses without creating adverse skin effects like bruises, rashes, or other irritations.The three sturdy clips are attached to a hat and hold the eyeglasses at three points: one for each temple and one for the bridge over the nose. Each clip is adjustable horizontally and vertically from the brim of the hat. The clip exterior could be made from sturdy material with soft and non-damaging foam lining for the interior so that they will not scratch or injure the glasses frames. Ultimately, the device improves quality of life for people who need to wear prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses.The market for headgear that elevates glasses off the face, commonly known as glasses holders, eyewear lifts, or eyewear supports, is a niche but steadily growing market segment, primarily driven by users with specific needs. People with certain medical conditions or visual impairments such as ptosis, dry eye syndrome, or Macular Degeneration may find it uncomfortable to wear glasses that rest on their face for long periods of time. Older adults, particularly those with presbyopia, often wear reading glasses. These users may benefit from headgear that elevates glasses when not actively using them for reading or close-up tasks, which helps reduce the inconvenience of constantly putting them on and taking them off.The Glasses Caddy is multifunctional and offers convenience for anyone who needs to wear glasses but keep them elevated off the nose and face. The stylish baseball cap keeps the glasses in a suspended position to maximize vision correction without causing discomfort. This innovative and versatile product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Lainie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Glasses Caddy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Glasses Caddy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

