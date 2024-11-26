Partnership Between United Technologies Center and Central High School Brings Shop Classes Back to Younger High Schoolers

Hands-on learning is making a comeback in the form of a dynamic exploratory program for students in grades 9 and 10 at Central High School in Corinth. This initiative, made possible through significant renovations at the school, brings back the shop class experience to help younger high schoolers explore this kind of learning.

United Technologies Center (UTC), a Career and Technical Education (CTE) school in the Bangor region, has funded a complete renovation of the Central High School’s shop space, featuring refinished floors, new lighting, and fresh paint. The updated facility is now fully equipped with modern tools and resources, including small engines, horticultural equipment, cabinetry, 3D printers, Glowforge 3D laser printers, and more.

“These upgrades aim to give students a taste of what their future experiences at UTC could entail, as they continue their educational journeys into their junior and senior years,” UTC Director Amanda Peterson said.

A new instructor, Mr. Doug Depew, is leading the program at Central High School. Under Depew’s guidance, students have already achieved impressive results, like transforming a nearby forest area into a new outdoor learning space with granite blocks that were left unused for years. Their efforts have resulted in a unique area for classes and hands-on activities.

The Central High School program has also provided opportunities for students to be involved in practical projects, like installing French drains to redirect rainwater away from the shop entrances. Students have also helped with trench excavation, installing grates and pipes to ensure proper drainage.

“It’s going incredibly well, and the work these students have completed thus far is exciting,” Peterson said.

This partnership has also rejuvenated the shop program at UTC, creating a wealth of new opportunities for students at both schools.

As the colder months approach, Mr. Depew has many more plans in store, with much of the activity shifting indoors.

“Congratulations to Mr. Depew and his hardworking students!” Peterson said. “Together, we look forward to seeing what comes next.”

Information for this story was provided by the United Technologies Center (UTC). To share good news from your school, please fill out the Maine DOE good news submission form.