Joint AG and Washington County Operation Disrupts Human Trafficking, Leads to Three Arrests

November 26, 2024

On November 14, 2024, law enforcement agents with the Utah Attorney General’s Office – SECURE Strike Force, in collaboration with detectives from the Washington County Drug Task Force – Focus Operations Group, conducted a proactive operation targeting individuals involved in the purchase of commercial sex and human trafficking. The operation, aimed at disrupting illegal activities and supporting victims, led to the arrest of three adult males on charges of sexual solicitation, patronizing a prostitute, and distribution of a controlled substance.

During the operation, undercover agents also engaged with two adult female commercial sex workers. Both women were offered victim services, and each expressed interest in receiving assistance. After being provided with support options, they were released on the scene. This operation highlights the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to combat human trafficking and provide resources for those affected by exploitation.

In addition to the operation, on November 13, 2024, the Utah Attorney General’s Office – SECURE Strike Force also held a one-day training session for prosecutors, detectives, victim advocates, and other stakeholders. The training focused on best practices for investigating and prosecuting human trafficking cases, as well as how to effectively support and assist victims. This session was part of the SECURE Strike Force’s broader initiative to strengthen partnerships across agencies and improve responses to human trafficking across the state.

Participating Agencies: Washington County Sheriff’s Office – St. George Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Santa Clara / Ivins Police Department – Washington City Police Department – Hurricane Police Department – West Valley City Police Department – Ogden City Police Department – Department of State Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) – Utah Attorney General’s Office – Washington County Attorney’s Office