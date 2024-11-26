INDEED INNOVATION and Healthcare Leaders Launch White Dot Initiative to Transform Medical Waste into Value

INDEED Innovation and 13 leading healthcare leaders have engaged in a colloborative initiative to transform medical waste into value.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDEED INNOVATION and 13 leading healthcare organizations unveil the White Dot feasibility study, demonstrating a breakthrough approach to transform medical waste into value. This collaborative initiative shows how the medical technology industry can transition to a circular economy while maintaining strict healthcare standards and achieving economic viability.Addressing a Critical Challenge in HealthcareAn estimated 4.8 million tonnes of valuable materials from 1,893 clinics in Germany alone are currently disposed of as waste annually. The White Dot system introduces a digitalized solution that recovers economic value from materials, hardware components, and products through an alliance of manufacturers, users, and recyclers."In order to sustainably establish circular economy principles in the MedTech sector, the current regulations such as LAGA18 are currently the biggest obstacle. National authorities and European policymakers are called upon to create the regulatory conditions for a more circular economy in the MedTech sector," says Daniel Unger from Johnson & Johnson MedTech.Cross-Industry CollaborationThe initiative brings together key players across the healthcare ecosystem:Medical Technology Companies: Lohmann & Rauscher, Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, and Löwenstein MedicalHealthcare Providers: Asklepios Kliniken, UKE, and Marienkrankenhaus HamburgMaterial & Recycling Experts: ALBIS, Otto Krahn Group, Otto Krahn New Business, and Zuke GreenInnovation Partners: Indeed Innovation and ResourcifyEconomic Viability Through InnovationThe White Dot system demonstrates how manufacturers can achieve:Cost neutrality through redirected disposal costsPotential 30% reduction in production costsUp to 50% accumulated profit over five years through automationSignificant reduction in Scope 1-3 emissions"To preserve as much value as possible, second markets for used high-quality devices should be established in addition to refurbish-services," explains Michael Leitl, Executive Director at INDEED Innovation.About the White Dot StudyThe comprehensive feasibility study is now available for download, offering detailed insights into:Economic models for circular healthcareTechnical solutions for hermitization and sterilizationRegulatory compliance frameworksImplementation roadmapsAbout INDEED INNOVATIONINDEED INNOVATION is a global design & innovation firm specializing in MedTech and Life Sciences. The company helps healthcare organizations transition to circular practices while maintaining the highest medical standards.

