Lukin Center for Psychotherapy Presents Summer Creative Arts Therapy Camp

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy, a leader in evidence-based mental health services in Northern New Jersey, introduced their new Therapeutic Creative Arts Camp Scheduled from June 23 to June 27 or August 18 to 22, 2025, this camp aims to support children aged 9-12, including but not limited to those facing social-emotional or neurodevelopmental challenges, through the transformative potential of the creative arts. It is a condensed, fun-filled therapeutic experience outside of the busy school schedule to create connections as we kick-off and close-out summer!The camp will be held in-person at the Lukin Center's new Chatham location, 97 Main Street, Suite 102, Chatham NJ 07928, every day from Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. It promises a nurturing environment where children can explore their creativity, emotions, and social skills under the guidance of licensed professionals and creative arts therapists, Lauren Bomberg, LPC, BC-DMT and Courtney Medina, LPC, LPAT, ATR-BC.The Therapeutic Creative Arts Camp is designed to cater to a small group of 4-6 children, ensuring personalized attention and a safe space for expression and growth. Through a carefully curated program that includes art, movement and music, participants will have the opportunity to engage in activities that foster emotional resilience, improve behavioral responses, and enhance social interactions.Lauren Bomberg and Courtney Medina, with their extensive backgrounds in creative arts therapy, are uniquely qualified to lead this camp. Their approach is rooted in the belief that creative expression can serve as a powerful tool for personal development, especially for children who may benefit beyond a traditional talk-therapy setting.This camp is more than just a week-long event; it is a stepping stone towards empowerment for children and their families. By integrating therapeutic practices with creative arts, the camp aims to provide participants with strategies and skills that they can carry into their daily lives, promoting long-term well-being and success.Spaces for the Therapeutic Creative Arts Camp are limited to ensure a highly personalized and effective therapeutic experience. Parents and guardians interested in registering their children for the camp or seeking more information are encouraged to call 201-409-0393 and be personally connected with the facilitators eager to hear your needs. Creative Arts Therapy Program at the Lukin CenterThe Creative Arts Therapy Program at The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy ( https://www.lukincenter.com ) features Dance/Movement Therapy and Art Therapy. Both mediums use nonverbal forms of expression to help clients reduce stress and grow emotionally. These therapies are offered as part of Lukin Center’s longstanding commitment to individualized, evidence-based care. The program invites individuals to connect mind and body in a safe, supported space.Whether drawing, painting, dancing, or moving freely, patients are encouraged to use creativity as a pathway to self-discovery. These therapies provide an empowering alternative especially for individuals who struggle to express their experiences verbally.The program is grounded in neuroscience and rooted in clinical training. Patients can expect a structured, compassionate approach, fully integrated into the broader treatment plans at the Lukin Center.Meet the team leading the initiative:Lauren Bomberg, LPC, BC-DMT, Assistant Director of Creative Arts Therapy, is a Board-Certified Movement Psychotherapist with strong foundations in dance science and neuroscience. She blends compassion with science to help patients reach their goals.Courtney Medina, LPC, LPAT, ATR-BC, a Licensed Professional and Board-Certified Art Therapist, specializes in trauma recovery and working with children facing behavioral challenges.Alexa Perillo, LPC, LPAT, ATR-BC, brings deep expertise in working with children, teens, and young adults navigating grief, anxiety, or complex family dynamics, including medical diagnoses in the household.About Lukin Center for PsychotherapyFounded in 2014 by Dr. Konstantin Lukin and Dr. Paula Yanes-Lukin, the Lukin Center for Psychotherapy is one of the largest providers of evidence-based mental health care in Northern New Jersey. With offices in Chatham, Ridgewood, Hoboken, Montclair, Englewood, Westfield, and Jersey City, the Lukin Center offers highly personalized care across a wide range of mental health needs. Services include individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, psychiatry, neuropsychological evaluations, and now, Creative Arts Therapy. Every clinician at the Lukin Center is trained to ensure compassionate and effective care at every stage of life.

