SmartSites and Shopify NY Team Up to Present The Digital Growth Summit

SmartSites partners with Shopify NY for the Digital Growth Summit – dedicated to helping businesses sharpen their digital marketing strategies & scale in 2025.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join them on April 8, 2025 (from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) at 131 Greene Street, New York, NY. It’s a high-impact day packed with insight, inspiration, and real-world tactics from some of the biggest names in eCommerce This event brings together industry leaders, marketing experts, and eCommerce innovators from across the digital landscape. Attendees will gain strategies around customer acquisition, retention, and what’s really working in the fast-moving world of online growth. With actionable sessions, powerful keynotes, and valuable networking, the Digital Growth Summit is designed to give you the edge you need to succeed this year and beyond.Throughout the day, you’ll hear from leaders at SmartSites ( https://www.smartsites.com ), Shopify, Klaviyo, ShipBob, Shopper Approved, and more. Panels and keynote talks will focus on the modern buyer journey, retention marketing, paid search , and the key drivers of eCommerce success in 2025. Expect to walk away with tactics you can apply to your business immediately.Confirmed speakers include Michael Melen, Co-founder at SmartSites; Danny Wajcman, Co-founder and COO at Lucky Orange; Kate Koncher, VP of Partnerships at Shopper Approved; Michael Maher, Founder & CEO at Cartology; Gina Potenza, Partner Program & Strategy Manager at Klaviyo; Matt Bahr, Co-founder at Fairing; Margaret Glavey, Senior Partner Manager at ShipBob; and Zach Everett, Associate Director of eCommerce Paid Search at SmartSites.Doors open at 10:00 a.m. with coffee and breakfast bites to kick off the day. After a welcome address, the morning begins with a panel on “The State of eCommerce in 2025,” followed by the first keynote session. Enjoy a plated lunch while networking with founders, marketers, and tech partners. The afternoon dives deeper into retention strategy and brand growth stories. The Digital Growth Summit will close with drinks, giveaways, and open networking from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.Whether you're just getting started or scaling to the next level, this summit is built to meet you where you are and take you where you want to go. Spots are limited, and interest is high. Reserve your place today and get ready to level up your growth strategy in 2025.About Shopify New YorkShopify New York is located at 131 Greene Street in SoHo. It's a place built for builders. A space where local entrepreneurs meet, learn, and grow. Tucked between Prince and Houston, it blends sharp design with purpose. The in-house café features rotating chefs and good coffee. Ideas move fast here. It’s a home for bold thinking, hard work, and real connections.About SmartSitesSmartSites was founded by brothers Michael and Alex Melen. It’s a full-service digital agency that builds websites and drives traffic through SEO and PPC. Their team of designers, developers, and marketers stretches across the globe. Michael Melen, now Co-CEO and COO, leads the charge in search and online marketing. He also founded Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an award-winning entrepreneur and keynote speaker. He started T35 Hosting back in 1997. Today, SmartSites manages over $100 million a year in ad spend. It’s been named to the Inc. 5000 list seven years running.Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652

