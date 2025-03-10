Genesis Systems to Showcase New Portable Renewable Water Technology at NDIA’s 2025 POST Conference

Genesis Systems will attend the 2025 Pacific Operational Science & Technology (POST) Conference, hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leader in renewable water technology, Genesis Systems ( https://genesissystems.com ) will use this event to debut its latest innovation – the WC-10 WaterCube , a rapidly deployable, vehicle-mounted water generation system designed for military, disaster response, and remote operations.Conference attendees can visit Booth 1210 to see the WC-10 up close and learn how it helps solve critical water challenges in austere environments. Developed with the United States Air Force and AFWERX under a Small Business Innovation Research Direct to Phase 2 (SBIR D2P2) contract, the WC-10 WaterCube brings renewable water from air technology to the frontlines.The WC-10 WaterCube mounts directly to a Polaris MRZR Alpha 4 and operates using either the vehicle’s alternator or an external 120V power source. This compact system produces more than 10 gallons of clean drinking water per day – extracted directly from the air. Its portability, energy efficiency, and ability to perform in low-humidity environments make it a game-changer for forward-deployed forces, humanitarian relief missions, and remote field operations.Unlike conventional water systems, the WC-10 requires no existing water source, creates no hazardous waste, and functions entirely off-grid if needed. Reducing the logistical strain of water resupply missions enhances operational flexibility and mission resilience.Genesis Systems’ participation at POST highlights the critical role renewable water technology plays in national security, regional stability, and disaster preparedness. Water scarcity threatens both operational effectiveness and political stability, especially in the Indo-Pacific region where natural resources are under growing pressure.At Booth 1210, Genesis Systems will demonstrate how its patented technologies convert air into water at far lower energy and operating costs than traditional atmospheric water generation systems. Visitors will also see how encrypted IoT-enabled remote monitoring, automated fault detection, and performance optimization ensure each WaterCube® operates with maximum reliability, even in extreme conditions.The WC-10 WaterCube builds on Genesis Systems’ award-winning technology portfolio, including the larger WC100 WaterCube, a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree. Genesis Systems has earned recognition from The Water Council, AWS Clean Energy Accelerator, and multiple Startup of the Year awards for its groundbreaking solutions to global water scarcity.Attendees are encouraged to visit Genesis Systems at Booth 1210 to see the WC-10 WaterCube in action. Team members will be available to discuss how the system supports defense operations, emergency response, rural development, and off-grid installations.About NDIAThe National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) is a non-partisan, non-profit educational association committed to advancing national security through close collaboration between government, industry, and academia. With over 1,700 corporate members and 67,000 individual members, NDIA promotes policies, practices, and technologies that strengthen the defense industrial base.NDIA provides forums for idea exchange, facilitates government-industry partnerships, and helps drive solutions to national security challenges through conferences, working groups, and policy advocacy. Founded through a merger of the American Defense Preparedness Association and the National Security Industrial Association, NDIA has supported defense innovation and military readiness for over 100 years.About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systems was founded to solve global water scarcity through sustainable technology innovation. The company’s patented systems extract renewable water directly from air, even in low-humidity and low-temperature environments where traditional atmospheric water generation technologies fail.Genesis Systems’ WaterCubeproducts deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions for military forces, disaster response teams, agricultural operations, municipalities, and off-grid communities. Its technology is endorsed by the United States Air Force and has earned awards including the 2024 CES Innovation Award, AWS Clean Energy Accelerator, and The Water Council’s BREW 2.0.Genesis Systems’ mission is to ensure global water security while supporting economic resilience, self-reliance, and environmental sustainability. By combining cutting-edge engineering with green technology, Genesis Systems is helping nations, industries, and communities secure their water future.

