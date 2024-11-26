New Study Reveals Only 35% of US Fortune 100 Companies Actively Pursuing Circular Economy Transformation

INDEED Innovation released its USA Circularity Index, revealing that only 35% of US Fortune 100 companies are actively pursuing circular economy transformation.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDEED Innovation , a global design and innovation firm, today released its comprehensive USA Circularity Index, revealing that only 35% of analyzed Fortune 100 companies are actively working to transform their organizations from linear to circular business models.The study examines how America's largest corporations are embracing the Circular Economy—a key pillar of the White House's "Net-Zero Game Changers" Initiative. The research provides unprecedented insights into corporate America's progress toward sustainability and circularity goals.Key findings include:Only 5% of companies have set specific target dates for circular economy goals41% of companies have comprehensive supply chain (Scope 3) emission targets67% of companies commit to Net Zero by 205050% of companies are beginning to implement circular design principles"As the world's largest economy, the U.S. has a unique opportunity and responsibility to lead the global transition to sustainable business practices," says Sarah Crooks, Managing Director, North America at INDEED Innovation. "While progress is being made, there is still significant room for improvement across U.S. firms in fully embracing Circular Economy principles."The index categorizes companies into four distinct groups:Circular Transformers (18.3%): Leading in both climate goals and circular economy initiativesCircular Followers (16.7%): Pursuing circularity but still developing climate strategiesLinear Optimizers (36.7%): Excelling at optimization but not yet embracing circularityLinear Traditionalists (28.3%): Maintaining traditional business models with minimal circular initiativesThe complete white paper is available for download at: https://www.indeed-innovation.com/publications/ AboutINDEED Innovation is the global design and innovation firm for a Circular Economy, partnering with forward-acting organizations to design and deliver products, experiences and systems that eliminate waste, regenerate natural resources, and keep materials and products in loops.

