Saskatchewan Manufacturing Week Celebrates Sector's Economic Success

Saskatchewan’s Manufactured Goods Exports Reach Record $11.6 Billion in 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed November 24 to 30 as Manufacturing Week in the province. The proclamation, supported by Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME), is an opportunity to highlight the sector’s significant contribution to economic growth in Saskatchewan.

“Manufacturing is crucial to the strength of our provincial economy,” Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. “Saskatchewan’s thriving manufacturing sector complements our rapidly growing natural resource and agriculture sectors, bringing benefits to all Saskatchewan people. Nearly half of all Saskatchewan manufacturing companies are located in rural areas, creating jobs and economic activity for local communities across the province.”

With manufacturing playing an increasingly important role in Saskatchewan’s economic growth, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to increasing the value of the province’s manufacturing exports by 50 per cent by 2030 as part of Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth. This goal was surpassed in 2023 for the second year in a row, with Saskatchewan’s international exports of manufactured goods reaching a record $11.6 billion last year. This accounts for 23.5 per cent of the province’s total international merchandise exports for 2023.

Capital investment in the province’s manufacturing sector for 2023 was $970.9 million. This is an increase of over 27 per cent from 2022, the highest percentage increase among the provinces. Manufacturing also plays an important role in job creation in the province, with over 33,000 people employed in the sector.

Saskatchewan’s manufacturing sector continues to show great diversity, in addition to traditional equipment manufacturing. Saskatchewan companies also manufacture commercial drones and ambulances that get shipped all over the world, parts for the defense industry and innovative turnkey building solutions.

Today, CME released its report titled “Manufacturing Saskatchewan’s Future” that highlights key topics of interest for Saskatchewan’s manufacturing industry.

“Manufacturing is at the heart of Saskatchewan’s economy, driving innovation, creating jobs, and generating growth,” Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Regional Vice President for the Prairies, Terry Shaw said. “Our Manufacturing Saskatchewan’s Future report provides a clear path forward to ensure that our manufacturing sector continues to thrive, and that Saskatchewan remains competitive on the global stage.”

There are many events throughout Saskatchewan Manufacturing Week. The Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium is hosting a webinar on November 29 focused on how to harness automation and effectively assess, plan and incorporate it into manufacturing facilities. On November 27, Saskatoon Industry Education Council is hosting Manuquest, an event that educates students on the variety of careers that exist within the manufacturing sector. This event includes tours of manufacturing facilities in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Research in Additive Manufacturing lab.

With the help of the province’s manufacturing sector, Saskatchewan’s economy continues to show excellent growth. Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that the province’s 2023 real GDP remains at an all-time high of $77.9 billion. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential investors and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

