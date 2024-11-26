MPD Searching for Suspects in an Unarmed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, October 24, 2024, at approximately 11:17 p.m., two suspects approached the victim, while in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The victim stated the suspects attacked him, stole his property and vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.
The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:
Suspect 1
Suspect 2
Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24165591
###
