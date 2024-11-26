Learn about recycling live Christmas trees at MDC Dec. 11 virtual program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you have a live Christmas tree this year, think about using it for wildlife habitat instead of simply throwing it away.

People who want information on how they can use their live Christmas trees for wildlife habitat when the holiday season is finished should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Conservation Families: Where Can I Recycle My Christmas Tree.” This free virtual event, which will be from noon-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Tim Smith, who’s the office supervisor at the Shoal Creek facility, will discuss how, with the proper placement, cedar, fir, and pine trees can provide habitat for birds and small mammals during winter. Smith will also have information on locations in the Joplin area where people can drop off live trees for chipping and/or composting or to be used as fish habitat.

This is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which are held the second Wednesday of each month. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202171

Though this program is free, registration is required. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.