Mutual of Enumclaw Selects GhostDraft to Enhance Member Communications

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mutual of Enumclaw , a leading provider of insurance solutions focused on commercial and personal lines, has chosen GhostDraft to streamline its document automation processes. This collaboration will empower Mutual of Enumclaw to enhance member communications by utilizing GhostDraft’s pre-built bureau content, including ISO and AAIS forms, and leveraging its low-code platform for ease of use and simple integration into their home-grown Policy Administration System.In selecting GhostDraft as its Customer Communications Management (CCM) provider, Mutual of Enumclaw aims to drive operational efficiency and speed to market while ensuring consistent omnichannel communications. GhostDraft’s business-driven design empowers non-technical users to streamline the creation, management, and delivery of personalized member communications.“By partnering with GhostDraft, we are equipping our business users with the tools they need to manage forms and documents effectively, ultimately enhancing our service delivery,” said Courtney Rader, Portfolio Analytics Manager at Mutual of Enumclaw.“Mutual of Enumclaw's commitment to improving member communications aligns perfectly with GhostDraft's capabilities,” stated Scott Dryden, Regional Sales Manager at GhostDraft. “We are excited to support their growth and streamline their communication processes.”GhostDraft 360 offers a comprehensive solution to streamline communications from inception to delivery. With its intuitive interface and powerful document automation features, GhostDraft enables businesses to accelerate document production, ensure compliance, and enhance the overall customer experience.For more information about GhostDraft and its all-inclusive suite of CCM solutions, please visit https://ghostdraft.com About Mutual of EnumclawMutual of Enumclaw works exclusively with local independent agents to offer insurance products to individuals, families, farms, and businesses. The company currently operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, and Montana. The company has been consistently recognized as one of Washington’s 100 Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine. For more information, please visit www.mutualofenumclaw.com About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 120+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: https://www.ghostdraft.com

