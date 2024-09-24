Santam Partners with GhostDraft to Enhance Customer Communications

Santam Selects GhostDraft

Enhancing Efficiency and Customer Experience in Insurance Communications

We consistently seek cutting-edge technologies that enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies, and drive cost savings. GhostDraft will assist in this endeavour.” — Sam Nkosi, Santam’s Chief Information Officer

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GhostDraft is excited to announce that it has been selected by Santam , South Africa’s largest short-term insurer, as their strategic partner for Customer Communications Management (CCM) technology. GhostDraft will be used by Santam to streamline the creation of policy forms and claims related documents.“As South Africa’s leading short-term insurer our company is consistently looking for cutting-edge technologies that not only build strong customer experiences but create operational efficiencies and drive cost savings. The GhostDraft solution will assist in this endeavour,” said Sam Nkosi, Santam’s Chief Information Officer.“The GhostDraft all-in-one platform is designed to help insurance businesses streamline their communication processes and create better customer experiences”, said Wayne Toms, CEO of GhostDraft. “We are committed to providing Santam with the same exceptional service that we have provided to our existing customers in South Africa and globally for over three decades.”About SantamSantam is South Africa’s leading general insurer with a market share in excess of 22%. Listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Santam group provides a diversified range of general insurance products and services in Southern Africa and internationally through a network of over 3 300 intermediaries and direct channels.The group’s more than 1 million policyholders range from individuals to commercial and specialist business owners and institutions, including 80 of the Top 100 companies listed on the JSE. The group employs over 6,000 employees and was certified as a Top Employer by the Top Employer Institute for the eighth consecutive year in 2024.About GhostDraftGhostDraft's all-in-one insurance Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform has a track record of providing sophisticated customer communication and document automation solutions to over 100 large and medium-sized insurance carriers and brokers in North America and South Africa. For more information, visit www.ghostdraft.com , email info@ghostdraft.com, or call +27 21 250 1624.

