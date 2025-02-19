HAI Group Implements GhostDraft to Streamline Forms Management

Our commitment to exceptional policyholder service fuels our digital transformation journey. Implementing GhostDraft is a key step in that journey, providing user-friendly form-building capabilities.” — Troy LePage, HAI Group

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAI Group , the nation’s leading property-casualty insurer founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers, has successfully implemented GhostDraft , a leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) solution, to modernize and simplify forms and document management. This achievement highlights HAI Group’s ongoing digital transformation efforts, leveraging GhostDraft’s powerful and intuitive system to help drive efficiency across policy, billing, and claims operations.“At HAI Group, our commitment to exceptional policyholder service and innovative solutions fuels our digital transformation journey. Implementing GhostDraft is a key step in that journey, providing user-friendly form-building capabilities and seamless integration with our new policy administration system,” said Troy LePage, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at HAI Group. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with GhostDraft to further enhance efficiency in form creation and delivery while ensuring our policyholders receive the same reliable service they expect from HAI Group.”"We’re excited to support HAI Group in its mission to serve the public and affordable housing industries,” said Laurence White, EVP of GhostDraft. “Through our collaboration, we’ve built efficient, scalable solutions for their document needs, and we’re excited to help further their success.”By implementing GhostDraft’s comprehensive capabilities, HAI Group has positioned itself for greater agility, operational excellence, and growth. This collaboration illustrates GhostDraft’s dedication to empowering insurers with innovative tools that simplify complex operational challenges and enable outstanding service. To learn more about GhostDraft, visit https://ghostdraft.com About HAI GroupHAI Groupis the nation’s leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For nearly 40 years, the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company has delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and advance housing strategies. For a complete list of HAI Group companies and to learn more about HAI Group, visit www.haigroup.com For a complete list of HAI Groupcompanies and to learn more about HAI Group, visit www.haigroup.com About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 120+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: https://www.ghostdraft.com

