Cotton Carrier Announces Black Friday Sale on Photography Gear

Customers will save 25% on all binocular and camera accessories.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cotton Carrier, known for its innovative camera-carrying solutions, has announced a Black Friday sale offering a 25% discount on all items across its website. The sale includes a wide range of products designed for photographers, videographers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Sale Information
Discount: 25% off all products
Dates: November 25, 2024 - December 4, 2024
Location: Online at CottonCarrier.com

Products Included in the Sale
Cotton Carrier’s product lineup includes:

Camera Harnesses: Designed for secure, hands-free carrying and even weight distribution.
Camera Straps and Holsters: Ergonomic and accessible options for active photographers.
Binocular Harnesses: Specialized solutions for birdwatchers and wildlife photographers.
Accessories: Including tether systems, rain covers, and adapters.

This Black Friday discount applies to all items on the Cotton Carrier website, offering savings for both professional photographers and hobbyists.

For more information, visit the Cotton Carrier website.

Brook Parker
Cotton Camera Carrying Systems
+1 8778529423
brook@cottoncarrier.com
