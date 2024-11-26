Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,057 in the last 365 days.

Premier Catch Announces Black Friday Deals on Premium Seafood

Premier Catch premium wild caught seafood

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Catch has announced its 2024 Black Friday deal: 20% off of all orders over $300. Running through December 2, 2024, this limited-time promotion enables consumers nationwide to access sustainably sourced, premium wild seafood at a discounted price. The company offers free shipping on qualifying orders and expedited shipping options for last-minute holiday needs.

Shipping deadlines ensure that all orders can arrive by Christmas. For free standard shipping, orders must be placed by December 16; orders placed on December 17 must use 2-Day Air, and December 18 is the cutoff for Overnight delivery. No deliveries are available after December 18.

Premier Catch’s Black Friday sale offers seafood options that range from Dungeness crab legs to miso-marinated black cod and beyond, all flash-frozen for maximum freshness. Exclusions apply to gift cards, subscriptions, and other ongoing promotions.

Joci Besecker
Premier Catch
+1 2064222533
info@premiercatch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Catch Announces Black Friday Deals on Premium Seafood

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more