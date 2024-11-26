Premier Catch Launches New Build Your Own Box Seafood Subscription

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Catch is proud to announce the launch of its customizable Build Your Own Box seafood subscription service, providing a flexible and sustainable way for consumers to enjoy premium, wild-caught seafood Subscribers can curate their orders by selecting specific products and quantities, ensuring every box meets their preferences. Available in convenient 4-week or 6-week intervals, the service includes a 10% discount on all subscription orders, with free shipping for frozen seafood orders over $125.The Build Your Own Box service emphasizes ease and flexibility, allowing subscribers to skip, modify, or cancel their deliveries at any time without hassle. All seafood is responsibly sourced from Alaskan and Pacific Northwest waters and flash-frozen to maintain peak freshness.For more information on the Build Your Own Box subscription or to start building your order, visit www.premiercatch.com/products/byob

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.