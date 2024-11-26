Governor Hochul and District Attorney Katz Announce Landmark Criminal Charges in $2 Million Organized Retail Theft Bust Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Today marks a new day for New York State in the fight against organized retail theft, as the newly added crime of fostering the sale of stolen goods online is being charged for the first time. Assemblymember Rosenthal, Manhattan District Attorney Bragg and I pushed to add this new offense to our criminal code to help address the explosion of shoplifting and organized retail theft that has plagued countless small businesses across New York City. While penalties previously existed for possessing stolen goods, until now there was no specific law that targeted e-fencing, or reselling stolen items online, which has increased by nearly 60% since 2015 and has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars for retail companies and small businesses. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz for enforcing this new law and protecting New York’s business community.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “Retail theft whether online or in-person, hurts our economy, small businesses and most of all, hardworking New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul and measures we enacted in this year’s budget, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, now has the ability to prosecute those who would seek to thwart the law by fostering the sale of stolen goods. I commend DA Katz for her diligence in going after these scofflaws and Governor Hochul for her leadership in protecting consumers and retail workers as we head into the holiday season.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Organized retail theft upends the fabric of our communities. This international retail ring, which stretched from New York City to the Dominican Republic, will finally face the sound of music for their illegal actions. I’m glad that my law cracking down on retail theft was able to play a small but pivotal role in bringing these perpetrators to justice. I will continue to prioritize the needs and safety of all New Yorkers in the halls of Albany next session.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “Our business and small business owners have been sounding the alarm on retail theft. I’m glad that we in the legislature have taken action to address this burden on our businesses and are increasing our protection of retail workers. Thank you to our Governor, District Attorney, and business leaders for ensuring we are acting swiftly.”

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said, “This is the best example of what partnership in government should look like. We in the legislature passed the strongest retail theft legislation ever seen in New York, signed by the Governor, and now effectuated by city and state agencies to stop rampant crime sprees that not only rob our stores but our communities. I want to thank Governor Hochul, her state teams and agencies, and District Attorney Melinda Katz, for their hard work and commitment to protecting our businesses and neighbors from rampant and pervasive crime such as this.”