Statement From Governor Hochul on Gun Safety

"New York's strong gun safety laws save lives, and gun violence has declined by 53 percent since a pandemic-era peak. In 2022, after the Supreme Court decided to overturn New York's century-old concealed carry laws, I fought to pass new legislation to keep our streets and subways safe from gun violence — and we got it done. Today, the Supreme Court has officially rejected an attempt to block this critical legislation, ensuring the core tenets of the law I signed in 2022 will remain in effect. Public safety will always be my top priority, and I'll continue fighting to keep New Yorkers safe."

