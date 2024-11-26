Environment and Natural Resources GICA Subcommittee Meeting Notice

November 26, 2024

This meeting will be held in hybrid format on Thursday, December 5th, 2024, from 11:15 – 12:15 AM. The in-person component will be held at MDA Headquarters in Annapolis (50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401), and the online component is accessible on Google Meet using the link embedded in this calendar invite. An agenda and meeting materials will be sent out prior to the meeting from Nadya Chebab, Coordinator of Climate and Equity Initiatives, who will chair this Committee.

This meeting will be recorded and held in compliance with the Open Meetings Act. Guests are welcome to join but will be asked not to participate in the meeting unless a Commission member asks for their input. Agency heads (Secretaries) and their representatives/ designees are members of the Commission, as well as those appointed by the Governor to serve.

If you have questions, comments, or concerns, please reach out to Rachel Jones, Director of Government Relations, at Rachel.Jones2@maryland.gov, or myself, Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary of Boards & Commissions, at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.