China: High-level dialogue explores crisis reporting through Chinese and global media lenses

In her opening remarks, Patricia Rey, ICRC’s Head of Global Communications, emphasized the critical role of media in shaping public perception, influencing global responses to crises, and upholding humanitarian principles, particularly in an era marked by ongoing armed conflicts and widespread misinformation.  

The panel discussion, moderated by Hang Min, Associate Dean of TSJC, featured Patricia Rey alongside other esteemed panelists from prominent Chinese and international media outlets. They examined how media from different geopolitical perspectives report on crises and the complex challenges and ethical dilemmas journalists face in conflict zones, such as maintaining neutrality in reporting, verifying information sourced from social media platforms, and implementing effective measures to safeguard journalists' safety. The panel also discussed the significant impact of media coverage on global responses to crises, including humanitarian aid and conflict resolution efforts.

