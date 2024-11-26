Submit Release
Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 26 November 2024

    The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

 

(a) The Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency Luciano Mazza de Andrade

 

(b) The Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency Aloys Bizindavyi

 

Their bio-summaries are attached.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 NOVEMBER 2024

 

 

 

Bio-summaries:

 

Biosummary - HE Aloys Bizindavyi (67.41KB)

 

Biosummary - HE Luciano Mazza De Andrade (74.61KB)

