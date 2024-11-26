Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 26 November 2024

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency Luciano Mazza de Andrade

(b) The Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency Aloys Bizindavyi

Their bio-summaries are attached.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 NOVEMBER 2024

Bio-summaries:

