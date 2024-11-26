Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 26 November 2024
The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:
(a) The Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency Luciano Mazza de Andrade
(b) The Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency Aloys Bizindavyi
Their bio-summaries are attached.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
26 NOVEMBER 2024
Bio-summaries:
Biosummary - HE Aloys Bizindavyi (67.41KB)
