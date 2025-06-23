Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Evacuation of Singaporeans from Iran

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Iran and Israel, MFA has been rendering consular assistance to the Singaporeans in Iran, including exploring evacuation options in the absence of a Singapore diplomatic mission in Iran.

 

A family of three Singaporeans was evacuated from Tehran, Iran to Muscat, Oman together with a group of Omanis and other nationals with the help of the government of Oman. Another Singaporean was evacuated with a group of Malaysians and other nationals from Iran to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan with the assistance of the government of Malaysia. The Singapore Embassy in Muscat and the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur worked closely with their host governments and embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporeans’ departure from Iran. MFA has also provided the necessary consular assistance to seven other Singaporeans in Iran who have left via the Iran-Armenia land border and the port of Bandar Abbas to the United Arab Emirates.

 

The Singapore Government would like to express its deepest appreciation and gratitude to the governments of Oman and Malaysia for facilitating the safe return of our citizens.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 JUNE 2025

