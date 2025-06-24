Official Visit of Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, 24 to 26 June 2025

Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev is on an Official Visit in Singapore from 24 to 25 June 2025, at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng. Chairman Ashimbayev’s visit reciprocates Speaker Seah’s Official Visit to Kazakhstan in April 2024. Chairman Ashimbayev called on, and was hosted to lunch by, Speaker Seah on 24 June 2025. They discussed ways to promote exchanges between their respective parliaments.

Chairman Ashimbayev called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on 24 June 2025. They reaffirmed the warm and growing ties between Singapore and Kazakhstan, building on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State Visit in May 2024. President Tharman welcomed Chairman Ashimbayev’s interest in deepening parliamentary exchanges. They also discussed both countries’ shared interest in promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue, and in enhancing economic cooperation and trade connectivity.

Chairman Ashimbayev attended the International Conference on Cohesive Societies and visited the Punggol Digital District to learn about Singapore’s Smart City developments.

Chairman Ashimbayev is accompanied by four members from the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and senior officials.

Credit: Photo by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information.