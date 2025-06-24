Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong's Meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing, 24 June 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong met President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 24 June 2025.

Prime Minister Wong and President Xi reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations. They commemorated the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and affirmed the continued deepening of bilateral ties under the framework of the All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership. Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation, including in emerging areas such as the digital and green economies, and expressed support for deepening official and institutional linkages, as well as continuing to enhance our people to people ties.

Prime Minister Wong and President Xi reflected on the longstanding ties between Singapore and China, which predate the formal establishment of diplomatic relations. The leaders noted that Deng Xiaoping’s visit to Singapore and then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s early support for China’s opening-up laid the strong foundation for bilateral cooperation. Both leaders recognised that Singapore and China have been part of each other’s development journey and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and broaden this enduring partnership.

President Xi congratulated Prime Minister Wong on the outcome of Singapore’s recent General Election, and updated Prime Minister Wong on China’s domestic and external priorities. Both leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments. They discussed the growing complexity of the global economic landscape and agreed on the importance of maintaining open and inclusive trade as a key driver of economic growth and stability. Both leaders reaffirmed their support for a rules-based multilateral trading system, and underscored the need for continued cooperation to enhance the relevance and effectiveness of global economic institutions.

Prime Minister Wong and President Xi also discussed cross-strait developments. Prime Minister Wong reiterated that Singapore has a clear and consistent “One China” policy and is opposed to Taiwan independence.

Prime Minister Wong will meet Chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji later this afternoon, and thereafter travel to Tianjin to attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions (“Summer Davos”).

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 JUNE 2025