Record Time Makeover Brings New Life to Upper Saddle River Home

Upper Saddle River home after a complete makeover Close-up of the stucco system on the from of the house Vinyl exterior on the side of the house

ZD Stucco Repair completes a month-long transformation, replacing old wood siding with modern stucco and vinyl for durability and style.

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZD Stucco Repair, a leading construction company in the Greater New York area specializing in stucco, siding, and exterior home solutions, has completed a remarkable renovation project in Upper Saddle River. The project transformed an older home with outdated wood siding into a modern, durable and visually striking exterior featuring new stucco and vinyl siding just in one month.This project was for a newly settled couple eager to turn their house into a dream home. The transformation began with the removal of old wooden siding. ZD Stucco Repair then replaced the outdated materials with a cutting-edge combination of modern vinyl siding and aluminum trim on the back and a sleek new stucco system on the front.“Our priority was to ensure the structure was not only beautiful but also well-protected,” said Pamela Dicso, CEO of ZD Stucco Repair. “We installed a heavy-duty moisture barrier to safeguard the house against the elements, followed by application of stucco with fiberglass mesh and a medium-texture finish coat. The result is an exterior that looks stunning and is built to withstand time and weather.”The team also installed precision-cut vinyl siding around the home’s sides and rear, perfectly complementing the new white stucco for a cohesive and fresh appearance. Additional upgrades included durable elastic sealant around windows and doors for weather-tight protection, as well as new soffits and gutter systems to enhance functionality and longevity.The finished project is more than just a facelift – it’s a testament to the importance of quality construction. “A project like this isn’t just about aesthetics – it’s an investment in protecting your home for the long haul,” added Pamela Dicso.ZD Stucco Repair takes pride in delivering high-quality craftsmanship, innovative solutions. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit zdstuccorepair.com or call (862) 232-5307

VIDEO: Stucco and Vinyl Siding Makeover in Upper Saddle River, NJ

