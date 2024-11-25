Investment memorandum strengthens excellent cooperation between Slovenia and Portugal

SLOVENIA, November 25 - "Slovenia and Portugal are natural allies. We share similar views and collaborate effectively within the EU, as demonstrated during our respective EU Council Presidencies and our joint work in other international organisations. The signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Slovenian and Portuguese investment promotion agencies, SPIRIT and AICEP, marks an important step in upgrading our excellent bilateral cooperation. The memorandum provides the foundation for more extensive and diversified economic cooperation and unlocks a range of opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, new technologies, information and communication technology, automotive industry and pharmaceuticals. In a time of geostrategic shifts and unpredictable economic scenarios, identifying new partners and diversifying the market is crucial," stated Minister Fajon following the signing of the memorandum by Rok Capl, Director of SPIRIT, and Joana Gaspar, Executive Member of the AICEP Board.

"Cooperation between Slovenia and Portugal will continue within the framework of MED-9, which Slovenia will chair in 2025, and through the Union for the Mediterranean. My Portuguese counterpart and I have reaffirmed our commitment to EU enlargement with the Western Balkans and the East Neighbourhood, and underlined the importance of seizing the current geostrategic window of opportunity. Slovenia’s leadership of the enlargement and post-war reconstruction portfolio for Ukraine in the new European Commission underscores our added responsibility in this regard," she added.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and Ukraine. Minister Fajon reiterated Slovenia’s steadfast support for a two-state solution and urged her Portuguese counterpart to follow Slovenia's example and recognise Palestine, emphasising that such recognition is a necessary step towards achieving a two-state solution. Regarding Ukraine, both ministers agreed on the importance of continued assistance as the country faces a third winter of Russian aggression. They emphasised that a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter is the only viable path forward.

Minister Fajon also extended her best wishes to Portugal for a successful campaign following its recent announcement of its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. She offered insights based on Slovenia's experiences during its first year of membership on the increasingly divided Security Council.

Later in the day, Minister Fajon will attend an international conference hosted by CNN Portugal, where she will participate in a panel discussion on the future of Europe in light of the recent US election results. Additionally, she will meet former Italian Prime Minister and economist Mario Draghi, who will present a study on EU competitiveness. On 26 November 2024, Minister Fajon will continue her visit to Lisbon to attend the UN Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum.