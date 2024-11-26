Derby Barracks / Multiple offenses / Attempting to locate

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005236

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2024 / 1032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hatton Hts. Morgan, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operating without Consent of Owner, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Mark Marsden

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Debry, VT

VICTIM: Ethal Douglas

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/07/2024, at approximately 1032 hours, Vermont State Police was made aware of a stolen vehicle from a residence located on Hatton Heights in the Town of Morgan, VT. It was learned a 1994 Mazda Miata was stolen in the days leading up to 10/07. Through investigation the vehicle was tracked to the State of Connecticut and then New York where it was ultimately located. Investigation identified the offender in the case to be Mark Marsden, 61, of Derby, VT. Marsden was also found to have active court ordered conditions of release which contained a curfew to a residence in Derby. The investigation has identified that Marsden has not been staying at his curfewed address for months. Marsden has not yet been located and is the subject of two other arrest warrants for unrelated cases. Anyone with information to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police and/or Submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.