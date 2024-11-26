ROAD CLOSURE RT 105 BRUNSWICK
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
VT Route 105 in Brunswick in the area of house 4587 is shut down due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
