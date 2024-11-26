Construction to begin on new I-40 interchange in east Kingman

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin work in early December along Interstate 40 to construct a new interchange that will in turn connect with a new roadway serving the east Kingman area.

The Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange will be about 4 miles east of the existing historic Route 66 interchange (Andy Devine Avenue) and provide access to the growing area surrounding the Kingman Airport.

The $44 million project is expected to take 1.5 years and is being undertaken in partnership with the city of Kingman, which will separately construct the new Rancho Santa Fe Parkway north of I-40 connecting to the Kingman Airport.

The project will include:

Constructing two new bridges on I-40 at the new Rancho Sante Fe Parkway interchange

Widening the existing bridges over Rattlesnake Wash

Installing new sidewalks and curb and gutter

Constructing pipe culverts, concrete box culverts and storm drainage

Installing new traffic signals and lighting

Installing new fencing, guardrail, signage and pavement markings

During construction, motorists should expect construction to occur days and nights Monday through Thursdays, with work only occurring during daytime hours on Fridays. While ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on I-40 throughout the project, drivers should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes during certain activities.

To sign up for project-related traffic alerts and updates sent directly to your email inbox, please visit azdot.gov/I-40RanchoSantaFePkwayTI