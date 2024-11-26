Construction to begin on new I-40 interchange in east Kingman
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin work in early December along Interstate 40 to construct a new interchange that will in turn connect with a new roadway serving the east Kingman area.
The Rancho Santa Fe Parkway interchange will be about 4 miles east of the existing historic Route 66 interchange (Andy Devine Avenue) and provide access to the growing area surrounding the Kingman Airport.
The $44 million project is expected to take 1.5 years and is being undertaken in partnership with the city of Kingman, which will separately construct the new Rancho Santa Fe Parkway north of I-40 connecting to the Kingman Airport.
The project will include:
- Constructing two new bridges on I-40 at the new Rancho Sante Fe Parkway interchange
- Widening the existing bridges over Rattlesnake Wash
- Installing new sidewalks and curb and gutter
- Constructing pipe culverts, concrete box culverts and storm drainage
- Installing new traffic signals and lighting
- Installing new fencing, guardrail, signage and pavement markings
During construction, motorists should expect construction to occur days and nights Monday through Thursdays, with work only occurring during daytime hours on Fridays. While ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on I-40 throughout the project, drivers should anticipate delays of up to 20 minutes during certain activities.
To sign up for project-related traffic alerts and updates sent directly to your email inbox, please visit azdot.gov/I-40RanchoSantaFePkwayTI
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.