Correctional Services launches Operation Vala in Free State, 28 Nov

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will on 28 November 2024 officially launch Operation Vala. It is an operation that aims to enhance safety, tighten security, and ensure compliance within correctional facilities during the festive season.

Given the increase in movement and activities during the holidays, Operation Vala is crucial to prevent any potential security breaches and maintain order across all correctional facilities nationwide. The operation will highlight collaborative efforts between correctional officials, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure environment during the festive season.

Operation Vala is scheduled to be launched as follows: -

Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024

Venue: Grootvlei Correctional Facility, Free State Province

Time: 14h00

