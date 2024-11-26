Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,200 in the last 365 days.

Correctional Services launches Operation Vala in Free State, 28 Nov

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will on 28 November 2024 officially launch Operation Vala. It is an operation that aims to enhance safety, tighten security, and ensure compliance within correctional facilities during the festive season.

Given the increase in movement and activities during the holidays, Operation Vala is crucial to prevent any potential security breaches and maintain order across all correctional facilities nationwide. The operation will highlight collaborative efforts between correctional officials, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure environment during the festive season.

Operation Vala is scheduled to be launched as follows: -
Date: Thursday, 28 November 2024
Venue: Grootvlei Correctional Facility, Free State Province
Time: 14h00

Media confirmations, Josial Ramokoena on 067 021 0416

Enquiries: 
Singabakho Nxumalo 
Cell: 079 523 5794
Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

YouTube Channel: @DCS_ZA//dcstvsouthafrica4374
Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za
Website: www.dcs.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Correctional Services launches Operation Vala in Free State, 28 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more