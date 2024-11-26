The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 List

The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power Top AI Sales Coaching Solution

Leading sales training provider recognized for use of Artificial Intelligence to improve sales coaching effectiveness

AI is the disruptive elephant in the room for training. We continue to build AI-powered learning scenarios in BrooksUP to help individuals and the leaders who coach them be more effective at scale.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has been included on Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 list for the company’s use of AI in the BrooksUP™ eLearning platform to improve sales coaching scale and impact.“AI is the disruptive elephant in the room for developing salespeople. Sales training providers that incorporate AI into their offerings—as we have with BrooksUP—will create stronger, more confident salespeople and deliver a more compelling experience that clients notice,” said Spencer Wixom, President, and CEO of The Brooks Group. “We continue to build AI-powered learning scenarios in BrooksUP to help individuals and the leaders who coach them be more effective at scale.”According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, "Empowering sales teams with AI sales coaching solutions transforms potential into performance, turning data into insights and insights into success."BrooksUP™ eLearning platform allows sales leaders to increase coaching frequency and effectiveness using intelligent AI-powered video practice and reinforcement and equipping sales managers and sales coaches with targeted, personalized insights. The platform offers AI-generated feedback on contents, tone, duration, speed, and keyphrases of sales conversation simulations.BrooksUP maximizes engagement, knowledge retention, and skills proficiency with always-on access to continuous learning paths, microcontent, practice exercises, video coaching, proficiency checks, and discussion prompts.Selling Power’s editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right AI sales coaching solution to deliver best-in-class results.See Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 list at: https://bit.ly/3YC9F2Z About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

