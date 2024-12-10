Wolf River Construction Launches a New Website

Wolf River Construction Logo Wolf River Construction New Build Wolf River Construction Reroof

We nailed it. We now feel that consumers and business owners can see what we can accomplish for them.” — Vladimir Marchenko, President of Wolf River Construction

INSANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wolf River Construction, an Insanti, MN company, recently launched a new website that tells the story of its services, from new builds, renovations, and repairs . It also features Roofing Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of repairing or replacing a roof.Wolf River Construction, where local craftsmanship meets innovation, complements the services of Wolf River Electric.Founded on a shared passion for building homes and creating sustainable solutions, the company is more than a construction company—it is a community-driven team focused on bringing the visions of homeowners and businesses to life. They are committed to making sustainability accessible, affordable, and impactful with cutting-edge construction and solar technology.From custom home builds to repairs, remodels and solar integration, every project they undertake is handled with care, expertise, and a personal touch. Serving Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota, Wolf River Construction prides itself on new construction of both residential and commercial properties including Bardominiums for both sectors.Renovations of all types are accomplished with every unique customer’s desires in mind: from kitchen and bath remodels to additions, interior layout reconfigurations, basement finishing and conversions, lighting and electrical upgrades and more. Repairs and replacement of aging or damaged roofs is a specialty of Wolf River Construction. From asphalt, metal, and slate and both sloped and flat roofs, the company can work directly with property owners and/or insurance companies to ensure the roofing is on-budget and on-time. Solar can be added at the same time as the roofing project bringing added sustainability and security for the project’s future.“We nailed it,” stated Vladimir Marchenko, President of Wolf River Construction. “We now feel that consumers and business owners can see what we can accomplish for them.”Along with all of the construction services that Wolf River Construction can provide, the dedicated Project Managers can assist homeowners and businesses in insurance claims and in attaining the financing needed to accomplish their goals. To learn more, visit https://wolfriver.construction/ About Wolf River ConstructionWolf River Construction, where local craftsmanship meets innovation through our partnership with Wolf River Electric, was founded on a shared passion for building and renovating homes and creating sustainable solutions. More than just a construction company—they are a community-driven team focused on bringing customer’s visions to life while embracing cutting-edge construction and solar technology.With Wolf River Electric, a leader in residential and commercial solar panel installations, the construction company combines modern construction with renewable energy solutions to offer homes that are not only beautifully built but also energy efficient. They are committed to making sustainability accessible, affordable, and impactful.From custom home builds to remodels and solar integration, every project they undertake is handled with care, expertise, and a personal touch. The company mission is to create homes and commercial spaces that are built for the future. Wolf River Construction, where craftsmanship, community, and innovation come together for a brighter tomorrow.# # #

